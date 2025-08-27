- By Bornika Das
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 08:13 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Pregnancy is a beautiful but sensitive period and with the onset of the monsoon, most expectant mothers tend to feel uneasy with enhanced water retention and swelling, or oedema. Though temporary swelling of the feet, ankles, and hands is usual during pregnancy, the rainy and humid weather tends to worsen it. The body stores more water naturally to nourish the developing fetus, and causes such as decreased physical movement, heat, and eating habits during monsoon seasons may also worsen the issue.
While the majority of pregnancy swelling cases are benign, it's best to take care of them with caution since excessive or sudden swelling may occasionally indicate complications that are present. With medical advice and some simple lifestyle changes, pregnant women can attain relief and maintain comfort as well as safety during this period. In conversation with The Daily Jagran, Dr Smiti Jain, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynecology, Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida, shares the causes of water retention and swelling during pregnancy during monsoon and how to prevent them.
Causes Of Swelling During Pregnancy
Swelling is seen when the body produces more fluids to support the growing baby. The pressure of the expanding uterus on the veins also slows the return of blood from the legs, causing fluid buildup. Dr Smiti Jain states, "Hence, many women will experience water retention. Unfortunately, the monsoon can worsen the swelling."
High humidity levels during the monsoon can reduce the body’s ability to release excess water. Heat causes blood vessels to expand and fluids to pool in the lower body. Moreover, a lack of movement during rainy days can also lead to water retention, and there can be tightness in shoes or rings and heaviness or discomfort in the legs. Dr Smiti Jain states, "In most cases, swelling is harmless. However, if it appears suddenly or is accompanied by headaches, high blood pressure, or vision changes, it could be a sign of preeclampsia, a serious pregnancy complication." Always consult your doctor if you're unsure.
Preventive Measures Against Swelling During Pregnancy (Image Credits: Canva)
Preventive Measures Against Swelling During Pregnancy
It is important to elevate their feet. When resting, prop your feet up with a pillow to improve blood circulation.
Include food rich in potassium like spinach, banana, sweet potatoes and avoid caffeine and processed food because that can dehydrate and trigger swelling.
Try to stay active by doing light exercises like walking or prenatal yoga helps reduce fluid retention. Avoid sitting or standing in one place for too long.
Exercise only after the advice of the doctor and do so under the guidance of a fitness instructor.
Make sure to watch the salt intake. Remember, excess salt can worsen the swelling.
Choose fresh, home-cooked meals and avoid salty snacks.
Try to stay hydrated by drinking at least 2-3 liters of water daily to flush out toxins from the body. Cool compresses or chilled cucumber slices on swollen areas works well for quick relief.
Opt for comfortable loose cotton clothes to improve circulation and reduce discomfort.
Soaking feet in cool water and light massages can offer quick relief.
So, pregnant women are advised to take charge of their well-being during monsoon!