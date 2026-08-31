DIY Krishna Costume Yellow Saree 2026: This year, Krishna Janmashtami 2026 will be celebrated on 4th September, which is an upcoming Friday. It is a day when Lord Krishna was born, and that is why one of the popular traditions of the Hindu festival is dressing up your kid like little Kanha.

However, less than a week is left for the holy occasion, and if you still haven’t figured out your kids' Kanha dress, DIY it at home without any stitching with the help of your yellow saree or dupatta.

How To Make Krishna Costume For Kids Without Stitching?

Here is a step-by-step guide to make a Krishna costume for your kid without stitching, using a yellow saree or dupatta and how to accessorise the look:

Things You Need To Make A Krishna Costume

Yellow saree/ long dupatta (cotton/silk)

Safety pins

Peacock feather

Do-It-Yourself flute (newspaper/colored paper roll)

Crown/Mukut (cardboard/ thick paper+ gold paper/zari band)

Gold accessories ( bangles, necklace, anklets)

(Optional) Blue paint and tilak

Step 1: Choose The Right Yellow Fabric Or Saree

Opt for a yellow saree of yours, preferably in comfy fabric, which can be easily draped around your kid. And if your kid is very small, a long dupatta will also work.