Krishna Janmashtami falls on the Ashtami Tithi (eighth day) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. This year, it is on 4th September, 2026. On this day, devotees celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. The most important moment of Janmashtami arrives at midnight because Lord Krishna is believed to have been born at that exact hour.

Before this, devotees make sure the puja samagri is ready, which includes a decorated Lord Krishna idol and jhula, abhishekh samagri, panchamrit, bhog and other puja essentials.

However, many devotees are still not aware of what to keep prepared before Lord Krishna’s midnight birth. So, here's a detailed list of things that a devotee should keep handy.

Janmashtami 2026 Puja Samagri List

Puja Samagri What To Keep Ready Purpose Krishna Idol & Jhula Laddu Gopal idol, clean jhula, new cloth To welcome and celebrate Lord Krishna's birth Abhishek Samagri Milk, curd, honey, ghee and water For the ceremonial bathing ritual Panchamrit Milk, curd, honey, ghee and sugar Traditional sacred offering Bhog & Prasad Makhan-mishri, fruits and sweets Food offering to Lord Krishna Puja Essentials Diya, incense, flowers, Tulsi, roli and rice For completing the puja rituals

Here is the list of the things that you need to keep ready before the midnight birth of Lord Krishna:

1. Krishna Idol And Jhula: Keep The Main Deity Ready For The Midnight Ritual

The first thing that devotees should keep ready is Lord Krishna's idol for worship. For that, a decorated swing should be ready where Laddu Gopal will be placed. Put a cloth inside the swing, add flowers and small bells to make it look pretty. Make sure to dress the Lord Krishna idol in bright yellow garments, which are believed to be his favourite. When the clock strikes midnight, worship him with sincere devotion and faith.