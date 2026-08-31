  • Source:JND

Krishna Janmashtami falls on the Ashtami Tithi (eighth day) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. This year, it is on 4th September, 2026. On this day, devotees celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. The most important moment of Janmashtami arrives at midnight because Lord Krishna is believed to have been born at that exact hour.

Before this, devotees make sure the puja samagri is ready, which includes a decorated Lord Krishna idol and jhula, abhishekh samagri, panchamrit, bhog and other puja essentials.

However, many devotees are still not aware of what to keep prepared before Lord Krishna’s midnight birth. So, here's a detailed list of things that a devotee should keep handy.

Janmashtami 2026 Puja Samagri List

Puja Samagri What To Keep Ready Purpose
Krishna Idol & Jhula Laddu Gopal idol, clean jhula, new cloth

To welcome and celebrate Lord Krishna's birth
Abhishek Samagri Milk, curd, honey, ghee and water

For the ceremonial bathing ritual
Panchamrit Milk, curd, honey, ghee and sugar Traditional sacred offering
Bhog & Prasad Makhan-mishri, fruits and sweets

Food offering to Lord Krishna
Puja Essentials Diya, incense, flowers, Tulsi, roli and rice

For completing the puja rituals

Here is the list of the things that you need to keep ready before the midnight birth of Lord Krishna:

1. Krishna Idol And Jhula: Keep The Main Deity Ready For The Midnight Ritual

The first thing that devotees should keep ready is Lord Krishna's idol for worship. For that, a decorated swing should be ready where Laddu Gopal will be placed. Put a cloth inside the swing, add flowers and small bells to make it look pretty. Make sure to dress the Lord Krishna idol in bright yellow garments, which are believed to be his favourite. When the clock strikes midnight, worship him with sincere devotion and faith.

krishna jhula

The first thing that devotees should keep ready is Lord Krishna's idol for worship (Image: Pexels)

2. Abhishek Samagri: Arrange These Items For Krishna's Snan

On the auspicious day of Janmashtami, performing Abhishekam (bathing ritual) fills the home with divine energy and bhakti. To do so, devotees should arrange items such as milk, curd, honey, ghee and gangajal for abhishek beforehand.

ALSO READ: August 2026 Hindu Calendar: Complete List Of Festivals, Vrats And Major Planetary Transits

3. Panchamrit Ingredients: Prepare The Sacred Offering In Advance

Panchamrit is a sacred offering that is prepared in advance. It is basically a mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee and sugar. Each ingredient is considered pure and represents the balance and harmony found in nature. Together, they make a sacred mixture that is both nourishing and symbolic.

4. Bhog And Prasad: Keep Krishna's Favourite Offerings Ready

Bhog preparation is one of the most emotional and joyful parts of Janmashtami. Before midnight, devotees should keep bhog ready. It primarily includes the things that Lord Krishna loves. Popular Janmashtami bhog includes makhan mishri, panjiri, peda, kheer, fruits, dry fruits, mishri dana, butter, makhana sweets, and Panchamrit. Many devotees believe Lord Krishna values devotion more than expensive offerings.

5. Puja Essentials: From Diya, Dhoop, Flowers To Tulsi

The puja essentials that every devotee should arrange before the worship are:

  • Diya and incense
  • Flowers
  • Tulsi leaves
  • Roli
  • Rice
  • Kalash with water
puja items

Puja essentials should be arranged before the worship (Image: Pexels)

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2026: Why Is Lord Krishna’s Birth Celebrated At Midnight?

Keeping these things ready before the midnight birth of Lord Krishna helps devotees connect better with the Lord and prevents them from last-minute chaos.

FAQs

1. What is the most important item for Janmashtami puja?

The Krishna idol, Panchamrit, and Tulsi leaves are the most important items for Janmashtami puja, emphasising devotion over material possessions.

2. When is Krishna Janmashtami?

Krishna Janmashtami is on 4th September, 2026.


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