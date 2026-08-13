Onam 2026 Calendar: The South Indian festival of Onam 2026 will begin on 16th August 2026, with the arrival of Atham. Additionally, the 10-day festival of Onam will end on 26 August 2026, Thiruvonam, which is regarded as the most important day of the festival. This harvest festival is one of the most culturally significant celebrations across Kerala.

Onam Calendar 2026: When Does The 10-Day Festival Begin? Atham is observed as the first day of the 10-day celebration of Onam, while Thiruvonam is the most important day of the festival, marking the end of the 10-day festivities. However, there are some calendars that include days surrounding Thiruvonam as an extension of the last day. Below is the 10-day Onam Calendar of 2026.

Onam 2026 Complete 10-Day Calendar Day Festival Day Date Highlight Of The Day 1 Atham Sunday, 16 August 2026 Athachamayam (Parade), Athapoo Pookalam (Beautiful Flower Carpet) 2 Chithira Monday, 17 August 2026 New Layer Of Pookkalam, Home Cleaning Starts To Welcome King Mahabali 3 Chodi Tuesday, 18 August 2026 Festive Shopping, New Layer Of Pookkalam 4 Vishakam Wednesday, 19 August 2026 Preparations For The Grand Onasadya Feast 5 Anizham Friday, 21 August 2026 Vallamkali Snake Boat Race On The Pamba River 6 Thriketta Saturday, 22 August 2026 Family Reunions, Temple Visits, New Layer Of Pookkalam 7 Moolam Sunday, 23 August 2026 Larger Floral Carpets, Smaller Feasts (Onam Sadya), Temple Pujas 8 Pooradam Monday, 24 August 2026 Onathappan Installation (Keeping clay idols of God in the middle of Pookalam) 9 Uthradam Tuesday, 25 August 2026 First Onam, Uthrada Pachil (Market Rush), (Onakazhcha) Farm Produce Gifts Given To Heads 10 Thiruvonam Wednesday, 26 August 2026 Onam Sadhya (Onasadya), New Clothes (Onakkodi), Cultural Festivities Why Is Onam Celebrated? Onam is one of the biggest harvest festivals of Kerala and is associated with the yearly return of King Mahabali. The festival symbolises prosperity, equality, thankfulness, and the joy of the harvest season. That is the reason why, during Onam, houses and streets are decorated with flowers, and Onasadya is organised by families not just in Kerala, but across India. Onam is also a culturally significant festival as it is widely celebrated in Kerala with the decoration of Pookalams ( flower carpets), traditional games, boat racing, and religious ceremonies that make it both a seasonal and cultural moment.

What Is The History Of Onam? The most common tale of Onam is related to the story of King Mahabali, who was famous for his justice and benevolence. According to mythological beliefs, King Mahabali returns to Kerala every year at the time of Onam, and the celebrations like flower carpets (Pookalam), traditional feast (Onam Sadhya), boat races and others are organised in his honour.

ALSO READ: Kerala School Holiday Alert: Government Announces 4-Day School Closure Due To Onam Festival; Check Full Schedule Another historical story behind the origin of Onam is the harvest festival, which mostly occurs in the Malayalam month of Chingam (August–September), as the new agricultural cycle begins. What Is Atham And Why Is It Important? Atham marks the very first day of Onam. It falls on the Atham nakshatra, or star, in the Malayalam month of Chingam. On the holy occasion, families sweep and clean their courtyards. Then they lay the first pookalam, a flower carpet at the doorstep.

King Mahabali (Image Credit: Canva) It's small on day one. A new ring of flowers gets added each morning after. There's an old saying in Kerala: "Atham 10 Onam." It simply means Onam arrives 10 days after Atham. That's why this day matters so much. It sets the tone for everything that follows.

What Is The Significance Of Thiruvonam? Thiruvonam is the heart of the whole festival. It's the tenth and final day of the Onam calendar. This is the day people wait for all year. Legend says King Mahabali returns to Kerala on this day. He comes back from the underworld to visit his people. Malayalis welcome him with open hearts and full homes. Families dress in traditional clothes on this day.

ALSO READ: Solah Shringar For Hariyali Teej 2026: 16 Chic Ways To Style Traditional Adornments They cook the grand Onam Sadya, a feast served on a banana leaf. It often has close to 26 different dishes. Everyone sits together and eats as one. That's really what Thiruvonam is about — togetherness, gratitude, and homecoming. Onam Traditions And Rituals To Know Onam is full of customs that make it so special. Here are the ones you should know: 1. Pookalam is a colourful carpet made with flowers laid at the doorway of the house. It becomes larger every day of the festival.

is a colourful carpet made with flowers laid at the doorway of the house. It becomes larger every day of the festival. 2. Onasadya is a special meal prepared and eaten on a banana leaf. It consists of rice, various curries, pickles, and payasam.

is a special meal prepared and eaten on a banana leaf. It consists of rice, various curries, pickles, and payasam. 3. Vallamkali is a popular snake boat race. The races take place with long boats racing through Kerala’s backwaters.

is a popular snake boat race. The races take place with long boats racing through Kerala’s backwaters. 4. Pulikali are dancers who paint themselves as tigers and perform lively street dances.

are dancers who paint themselves as tigers and perform lively street dances. 5. Onathappan is an idol of the King Mahabali kept in the house, in the middle of the pookalam

is an idol of the King Mahabali kept in the house, in the middle of the pookalam 6. Every family member purchases new clothes, especially on the eve of the festival known as Uthradam .

. 7. Onam Songs are also significant during Onam, as women dance in circles and sing songs on Onam. Lastly, each ritual builds up the excitement. By the time Thiruvonam arrives, the whole state feels like one big celebration.

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