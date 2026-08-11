Solar Eclipse 2026: The sky is about to put on a show. On August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, and northern Spain and a small area of Portugal. It's the first total solar eclipse over mainland Europe since 1999. Millions of people across Europe, North Africa, and parts of North America, along with those in the Atlantic Ocean, Arctic Ocean, and Pacific Ocean, will witness at least a partial eclipse, according to NASA.

However, this solar eclipse of 2026, marked on 12th August, will not be visible in India, due to its nighttime timing. Eclipses don't happen often, and when they do, most of us react the same way. We grab our phones. We turn on the TV. We scroll for updates. But an eclipse is rare. It's a moment that deserves more than a screen -a peaceful pause.

Spiritually and across many cultures, a solar eclipse is regarded as a magical phenomenon. Therefore, here is a list of five mindful activities to try instead of watching TV and use the eclipse as an apt opportunity to slow down.

5 Mindful Activities To Try During Solar Eclipse 2026 1. Journal Your Thoughts As The Sky Changes Journaling is one of the simplest mindfulness tools out there. And an eclipse gives you a perfect prompt. Sit and reflect. Keep a notebook nearby. Write down what you notice as the light changes. How does the temperature feel? What sounds do you hear? Do birds go quiet? Does the wind shift and everything around it?

Mindful Journaling (Image Credits: Canva) You don't need to write pages. A few lines are enough. The point isn't to produce something polished. The point is to notice. This kind of writing slows your mind down. It pulls you out of autopilot. And it gives you a personal record of a moment that won't repeat for years.

2. Practice A Short Meditation Eclipses have been linked to reflection and stillness across many cultures for centuries. You don't need any spiritual belief to use this moment mindfully. You just need a few quiet minutes. Find a comfortable spot, away from screens. Close your eyes, or keep them softly open if it's safe to do so. Breathe slowly. Notice the sounds around you. Notice how your body feels. Even five minutes of this can lower stress. It can also make the eclipse feel more meaningful. Instead of just watching a rare event, you're experiencing it fully, with your whole body and mind.

Meditate (Image Credit: Canva) 3. Watch The Eclipse With Certified Solar Viewing Glasses According to NASA, "Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury."

This sounds obvious, but precaution should be your utmost priority at all times. If the eclipse is visible from your land and if you are willing to watch the sky change, opt for proper glasses. Remember never to look directly at the sun without proper eye protection. Use certified eclipse glasses. Or try an indirect method, like a pinhole projector. It's simple to make. You just need two pieces of card and a pinhole.

Eclipse glasses (Image Credit: Canva) 4. Connect With Family Or Friends, Without Devices If the eclipse is visible from your country, know that it is a shared experience. People gather to watch the sky together for as long as history records. That tradition is worth keeping alive. Invite a few people over. Sit together, talk and share the time reminiscing about good memories. Share old stories about eclipses or the night sky.

Leave the phones inside, or at least face-down. The goal is real connection, not a group photo for social media. Conversations that happen under an unusual sky tend to feel different. They're slower. More present. More memorable. ALSO READ: Surya Grahan 2026: Solar Eclipse In India Date, Time And Sutak Kaal Timings; Check Dos And Don’ts 5. Get Creative: Sketch, Paint Or Photograph The Moment If you enjoy art, this is a wonderful time to bring the artist inside you out. Sketch the changing light. Paint the colours of the sky. Take photos of shadows on the ground, which often form crescent shapes during a partial eclipse.

You don't need to be skilled. You just need to observe closely enough to capture something. Creative activities like this keep your hands busy and your mind focused. That combination is naturally calming. Plus, you'll end up with something personal. A drawing or photo from eclipse day is far more meaningful than a screenshot from a livestream. ALSO READ: Solar Eclipse 2026 On August 12: Know Exact Timing, Will It Be Visible In India And Which Zodiac Signs May Be Most Affected? Why This Matters? We live in a world full of screens. Notifications. Feeds. Constant noise. An eclipse offers something different: a natural pause built into the sky itself. You don't need to travel to Spain or Iceland to make the most of it. Even a no-visible eclipse is a chance to slow down, to notice and to be present, even for just a few minutes. So this August 12, skip the TV and sit with yourself instead. The sky is only going to do this once for a long while.

Things To Keep In Mind During A Solar Eclipse - Never look directly at the sun without proper eye protection.

- Use certified eclipse glasses.

- Safety always comes first, even during a moment this rare.

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