Craving snow-topped mountains, emerald green grasslands and picture-perfect scenery—all without going out of India? Luck is on your side. While Switzerland has always been known for its stunning alpine landscape, India too has a best-kept secret that promises an uncannily similar experience. ucked away in Uttarakhand is a place so peaceful and picturesque, it’s earned the nickname 'Mini Switzerland.' It gives you that same serene, postcard-perfect feeling of Europe's alpine landscapes but with the unique charm of the Himalayas. The real magic here is discovering a little piece of heaven close to home where untouched natural beauty awaits.

Chopta (Uttarakhand)- Mini Switzerland Of India Famously referred to as the 'Mini Switzerland of India,' Chopta is a picturesque village and tranquil hill station in Uttarakhand. It's a haven for nature enthusiasts with dense forests and breathtaking, panoramic views of the Himalayas. Its scenic paths take one to places such as Tungnath and Chandrashila, so it's an excellent base for trekkers and anyone seeking solitude. This destination is a must-visit for nature lovers and everyone seeking to experience the serene beauty of the mountains.

ALSO READ: Going On A Road Trip On Hills? These 4 Essential Tips Will Definitely Help You Reach Your Destination Safely

Chopta is a hidden gem that looks straight out of switzerland (Image Credits: Canva) Must-Do Things In Chopta Trek to Tungnath Temple For most of those who visit Chopta, the hike to Tungnath Temple is probably the highlight. This 4-kilometre walk to the world's highest Shiva temple is relatively straightforward but the views and rhododendron trees along the way are very special.

Visit Chandrashila Peak From Tungnath, it's just a short (but steep) ascent to the majestic Chandrashila Peak, where the views open up into breathtaking 360-degree images of the Himalayas. The climb is tough but the views all around make every step worthwhile.

Discover Deoria Tal Deoria Tal is a fabulous high-altitude lake that is about a 30-minute, easy-going walk from Sari village. The high-altitude waters provide a perfect reflection of the nearby tall Chaukhamba Mountains. Camping here under a star-filled sky is something you don't want to miss out on.

ALSO READ: Nandi Hills To Lepakshi: Five Scenic Escape Options Near Bengaluru For A Refreshing Monsoon Break Bird Watching For birdwatching enthusiasts, Chopta is a perfect destination with over 240 bird species including colourful Himalayan Monals and bright Scarlet Finches. The best time for birdwatching is early morning. From here, you can see these fantastic birds in their natural habitat.