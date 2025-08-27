Ganesh Chaturthi Songs: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest Hindu festivals in India that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is celebrated on August 27, particularly in Maharashtra and other regions. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, the festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the God of wisdom and intellect. Devotees welcome Ganpati Bappa at their homes, temples and public pandals and chant “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” to seek his blessings for positivity. However, Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without music. People across India play devotional and celebratory Ganesh Chaturthi songs in Hindi and Marathi.

Ganapati Bappa songs range from devotional, traditional and Bollywood beats which create the perfect mood for festivity. In Vinayak Chaturthi 2025 , welcome Lord Ganesha to your home and to pandals by playing the Ganesh Chaturthi songs from the playlist that includes traditional aarti songs, soulful devotional songs or high-energy Bollywood hits. Here are the top Ganesh Chaturthi songs in Hindi and Marathi to include in your playlist 2025 for an unforgettable celebration and devotion.

Best Ganesh Chaturthi Songs In Hindi And Marathi

Ganpati Bappa Morya: This is a timeless devotional song that is essential to add to the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 playlist.

Sindoor Lal Chadayo: This is a popular Marathi song that perfectly captures the festive spirit.

Deva Shree Ganesha: The high-energy Bollywood number from the movie Agneepath, starring Hrithik Roshan, celebrating Ganpati Bappa.

Gajanana: This is again a Bollywood song that featured in Bajirao Mastani, highlighting Ganesh Chaturthi’s grandeur.

Jai Dev Jai Dev: This is a classical devotional track that is often sung during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Mourya Re: A popular song from the movie Don that is a must-have in Ganesh Chaturthi playlist.

Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi: It is a soulful rendition from the movie Viruddh that is ideal for offering prayers and seeking blessings.

Ganeshaya Namaha: A calming devotional song to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Shambhu Sutaya: A devotional track invoking the Lord Ganesha’s divine presence.

Ekadantaya Vakratundaya: This is a traditional song that praises Ganpati’s wisdom and blessings.

Celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi by adding the above Hindi and Marathi Ganpati songs to your playlist and by playing them to bring the essence of the festival and enjoy the festive spirit.