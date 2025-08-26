UTIs In Men: Most individuals, when they hear of urinary tract infections (UTIs), automatically relate them to a condition for women. UTIs in men, being less frequent but more complex, usually represent an indicator of another medical condition. Burning while urinating, constant urges, and lower abdominal discomfort are some of the symptoms that could be both unpleasant and alarming. What's so worrisome about male UTIs is that they don't often happen without cause; whether it's an enlarged prostate, kidney stones, or a compromised immune system, there's typically more to it.

Ignoring the initial warning signs of a UTI can have severe repercussions, including harm to the kidneys and bladder. In contrast to women, in whom simple UTIs can clear quickly, men's infections are treated as complicated until such time as they prove otherwise. That's why prompt diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and prophylactic care are essential. In conversation with The Daily Jagran, Dr. P Vamsi Krishna, Clinical Director, Sr. Consultant & HOD –Urology, Robotic, Laparoscopy & Endourology Surgeon at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, shares symptoms, causes, and prevention of UTIs in men.

Causes Of UTIs In Men In men, UTIs usually don’t occur without an underlying reason. An enlarged prostate that blocks urine flow, kidney stones, diabetes, or a weakened immune system can all set the stage. Dr. P Vamsi Krishna states, “Younger men, too, can develop UTIs from not drinking enough water, unsafe sexual habits, or untreated genital infections.”

In men, the signs are straightforward but often brushed aside, pain or burning when urinating, urine that turns cloudy or smells off, frequent urges with little output, or aches in the lower belly or back. Dr. P Vamsi Krishna states, "Blood in the urine is a red flag that demands urgent medical attention." Unlike women, where simple UTIs are common, infections in men are usually taken as complicated until proven otherwise.