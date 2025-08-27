Spine health is not only a matter of sitting or standing correctly throughout the day; your sleeping habits at night also play a significant role. Proper sleeping position can relieve pressure on the back, avoid stiffness and keep the spine in its natural position. Maintaining a neutral spine alignment while sleeping is crucial to prevent strain on muscles and joints. A supportive mattress and pillow can also make a significant difference in promoting a healthy spine.

In a onversation with The Daily Jagran, Dr. Arun Bhanot, Director – Spine Services, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram listed the best sleeping positions for good spine health. Sleeping Positions For A Healthy Spine Sleeping On Your Back With A Cushion Beneath The Knees Sleeping on the back is usually the most spine-neutral position. In this position, the body weight is evenly distributed, and the head, neck, and spine are in alignment. Insertion of a small pillow under the knees keeps the lower back in its natural curve, thus lessening the pressure on the spine.

ALSO READ: What Are 3 Common Sleeping Positions? Know Their Possible Effects On Health Sleeping On The Side With A Pillow Between The Knees Side sleeping can also be helpful, particularly if a pillow is inserted between the knees. This keeps the top leg from pulling on the spine out of place. Have the knees slightly bent but not pulled in so close to the chest that the back and neck get strained over time.

Curling Into The Fetal Position For Disc Problems For those with bulging or herniated discs, taking on a gentle fetal position can relieve pain. Lie on your side, draw your knees into your chest, and slightly curl your torso. This position can make room between the vertebrae, which decreases pressure on the nerves.

Stomach Sleeping With Support Under The Abdomen (for Certain Cases) While sleeping on the stomach is generally not recommended, it can at times assist those with degenerative disc problems. A thin pillow under the abdomen relieves tension from the lower back. But do not use a firm pillow for the head since this would strain the neck.