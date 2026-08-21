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What Is Happening In Your City This Weekend:  From poetry that will feel like a warm hug to open mics and comedy shows that might make you laugh the most in the longest time, make your weekend worthwhile with events happening across your city. Here is a list of top shows, events, concerts, and live open mics happening in cities like Delhi/NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru on the weekend from 21st August to 23rd August.

What Is Happening In Delhi This Weekend

From 21st to 23rd August, the Delhi/ NCR is packed with musical events, live shows, open mics, comedy stand-ups, and cultural celebrations. Check out the brief list here:

 

Event

Date And Time

Venue

Entry Fee

Madmen Live at Zammaya Delhi

Sat, 22 Aug, 9:00 PM

Zammaya | Adchini, New Delhi, Delhi/NCR

₹2500 onwards

MAUSHI x THIRDSTATE Presents: S.O.N.S (Vinyl Only) at Auro, New Delhi

Fri, 21 Aug, 8:00 PM

AURO | Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi/NCR

₹499

Saturday After Dark ft. Suryaveer

Sat, 22 Aug, 9:00 PM

CAD Tech Bar | Sector 94, Noida, Noida

₹3000

Khula Manch - A Poetry And Storytelling Open Mic

Every Sun And Sat, 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

The Social House, New Delhi

₹249 onwards

Fake Resignation Party

Fri, 21 Aug, 9:00 PM

145 Cafe And Bar | Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

₹500

IAMGAME Sports Fest - 2026

Sat, 22 Aug, 8:00 AM

Bharat Mandapam, Delhi/NCR

₹799

Onam Sadhya at Monsoon by Café

Fri, 21 Aug – Wed, 26 Aug, Multiple slots

Monsoon By Cafe Lota | Worldmark 3 Building, Aerocity, Delhi/NCR

₹1400

Shiva Immersive- A Theatrical Grandeur

Daily, Multiple slots

Shiva Immersive, Noida

₹799 onwards

Shivotsav 2026 – Iss Sawan Shiv Ji Ki Musical Baraat

Sun, 23 Aug, 4:00 PM

Yamuna Sports Complex Gate Number 4, Delhi/NCR

₹499

Onam Sadhya at Amrai By Cafe Lota

Fri, 21 Aug – Wed, 26 Aug, Multiple slots

Amrai By Cafe Lota | Max Square, Jaypee Wishtown, Delhi/NCR

₹1400

Ragas x Delhi Rabbits: BASS DEEWANGI

Sat, 22 Aug, 6:00 PM

ShellBeacon Cafe And Bar, Delhi/NCR

₹399

Bhajan and Bollywood Clubbing by MyDelhiEvents

Sun, 23 Aug, Multiple slots

Punjabi Bagh Club, Delhi/NCR

₹699 onwards

She-nanigans 

Fri, 21 Aug 

7 PM

Civil Lines SOCIAL, New Delhi

NA

What Is Happening In Mumbai This Weekend

Mumbai’s hustle crowd work hard and then unwinds harder. Therefore, if you are in Mumbai, looking for party scenes or open mics happening in your city this weekend, we have got you covered. 

Event

Date And Time

Venue

Entry Fee

Royal Enfield GRRR Nights X Underground Feat. Seedhe Maut

Sun, 23 Aug, 2:00 PM

Richardson And Cruddas (1972) Ltd, Mumbai

₹799 onwards

Hylo Presents 428

Sat, 22 Aug, 3:00 PM

HYLO | Fort, Mumbai, Mumbai

₹1299

ONAM SADHYA, Backwaters Chechie’s Aagosham 2026

Sat, 22 Aug, Multiple slots

The Merchants - Fairmont Mumbai | Fairmont, Mumbai

₹3999

Bollywood Essentials ft. DJ Ganesh

Sat, 22 Aug, 9:00 PM

One8 Commune - Lower Parel | Lower Parel, Mumbai, Mumbai

₹2000 onwards

Mumbai Morning Cycling Ride - Explore South Mumbai

Every Sun And Sat, 5:45 AM to 8:30 AM

Wellness Forever Pharmacy - Colaba Division, Mumbai, Mumbai

₹249 onwards

Tribute to KK

Fri, 21 Aug, 10:00 PM

QEY - Sip And Vault | Kamala Mills Compound, Mumbai

₹2000 onwards

The Rainforest Canopy by Amazonia

Fri, 21 Aug – Mon, 31 Aug, 12:30 PM

Amazonia, Mumbai

₹499

ALSO READ: Friday OTT Releases (August 21): New Movies And Web Series To Watch Online

What Is Happening In Bengaluru This Weekend:

 

Often labelled as the Silicon Valley of India and the nation's leading IT capital, Bengaluru is hosting a fun upcoming weekend. From August 21st to 23rd, attend a cultural feast hosted by a celebrity chef, or live open mics and much more. Scroll the list below to know more.

Event

Date And Time

Venue

Entry Fee

Madmen Live at Zammaya Delhi

Sat, 22 Aug, 9:00 PM

Zammaya | Adchini, New Delhi, Delhi/NCR

₹2500 onwards

MAUSHI x THIRDSTATE Presents: S.O.N.S (Vinyl Only) at Auro, New Delhi

Fri, 21 Aug, 8:00 PM

AURO | Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi/NCR

₹499

Saturday After Dark ft. Suryaveer

Sat, 22 Aug, 9:00 PM

CAD Tech Bar | Sector 94, Noida, Noida

₹3000

Khula Manch - A Poetry And Storytelling Open Mic

Every Sun And Sat, 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

The Social House, New Delhi

₹249 onwards

Fake Resignation Party

Fri, 21 Aug, 9:00 PM

145 Cafe And Bar | Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

₹500

IAMGAME Sports Fest - 2026

Sat, 22 Aug, 8:00 AM

Bharat Mandapam, Delhi/NCR

₹799

Onam Sadhya at Monsoon by Café

Fri, 21 Aug – Wed, 26 Aug, Multiple slots

Monsoon By Cafe Lota | Worldmark 3 Building, Aerocity, Delhi/NCR

₹1400

Shiva Immersive- A Theatrical Grandeur

Daily, Multiple slots

Shiva Immersive, Noida

₹799 onwards

Shivotsav 2026 – Iss Sawan Shiv Ji Ki Musical Baraat

Sun, 23 Aug, 4:00 PM

Yamuna Sports Complex Gate Number 4, Delhi/NCR

₹499

Onam Sadhya at Amrai By Cafe Lota

Fri, 21 Aug – Wed, 26 Aug, Multiple slots

Amrai By Cafe Lota | Max Square, Jaypee Wishtown, Delhi/NCR

₹1400

Ragas x Delhi Rabbits: BASS DEEWANGI

Sat, 22 Aug, 6:00 PM

ShellBeacon Cafe And Bar, Delhi/NCR

₹399

Bhajan and Bollywood Clubbing by MyDelhiEvents

Sun, 23 Aug, Multiple slots

Punjabi Bagh Club, Delhi/NCR

₹699 onwards

Civil Lines Event

Fri, 21 Aug 

7 PM

Civil Lines SOCIAL, New Delhi

NA

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Lastly, with the arrival of the festive season, people want to spend more time with family and friends, but if you only get weekends, take the opportunity and whichever event or happenings in your city resonate the most with you and them, spend a wholehearted day enjoying that together.


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