What Is Happening In Your City This Weekend: From poetry that will feel like a warm hug to open mics and comedy shows that might make you laugh the most in the longest time, make your weekend worthwhile with events happening across your city. Here is a list of top shows, events, concerts, and live open mics happening in cities like Delhi/NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru on the weekend from 21st August to 23rd August.
What Is Happening In Delhi This Weekend
From 21st to 23rd August, the Delhi/ NCR is packed with musical events, live shows, open mics, comedy stand-ups, and cultural celebrations. Check out the brief list here:
|
Event
|
Date And Time
|
Venue
|
Entry Fee
|
Madmen Live at Zammaya Delhi
|
Sat, 22 Aug, 9:00 PM
|
Zammaya | Adchini, New Delhi, Delhi/NCR
|
₹2500 onwards
|
MAUSHI x THIRDSTATE Presents: S.O.N.S (Vinyl Only) at Auro, New Delhi
|
Fri, 21 Aug, 8:00 PM
|
AURO | Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi/NCR
|
₹499
|
Saturday After Dark ft. Suryaveer
|
Sat, 22 Aug, 9:00 PM
|
CAD Tech Bar | Sector 94, Noida, Noida
|
₹3000
|
Khula Manch - A Poetry And Storytelling Open Mic
|
Every Sun And Sat, 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|
The Social House, New Delhi
|
₹249 onwards
|
Fake Resignation Party
|
Fri, 21 Aug, 9:00 PM
|
145 Cafe And Bar | Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon
|
₹500
|
IAMGAME Sports Fest - 2026
|
Sat, 22 Aug, 8:00 AM
|
Bharat Mandapam, Delhi/NCR
|
₹799
|
Onam Sadhya at Monsoon by Café
|
Fri, 21 Aug – Wed, 26 Aug, Multiple slots
|
Monsoon By Cafe Lota | Worldmark 3 Building, Aerocity, Delhi/NCR
|
₹1400
|
Shiva Immersive- A Theatrical Grandeur
|
Daily, Multiple slots
|
Shiva Immersive, Noida
|
₹799 onwards
|
Shivotsav 2026 – Iss Sawan Shiv Ji Ki Musical Baraat
|
Sun, 23 Aug, 4:00 PM
|
Yamuna Sports Complex Gate Number 4, Delhi/NCR
|
₹499
|
Onam Sadhya at Amrai By Cafe Lota
|
Fri, 21 Aug – Wed, 26 Aug, Multiple slots
|
Amrai By Cafe Lota | Max Square, Jaypee Wishtown, Delhi/NCR
|
₹1400
|
Ragas x Delhi Rabbits: BASS DEEWANGI
|
Sat, 22 Aug, 6:00 PM
|
ShellBeacon Cafe And Bar, Delhi/NCR
|
₹399
|
Bhajan and Bollywood Clubbing by MyDelhiEvents
|
Sun, 23 Aug, Multiple slots
|
Punjabi Bagh Club, Delhi/NCR
|
₹699 onwards
|
She-nanigans
|
Fri, 21 Aug
7 PM
|
Civil Lines SOCIAL, New Delhi
|
NA
What Is Happening In Mumbai This Weekend
Mumbai’s hustle crowd work hard and then unwinds harder. Therefore, if you are in Mumbai, looking for party scenes or open mics happening in your city this weekend, we have got you covered.
|
Event
|
Date And Time
|
Venue
|
Entry Fee
|
Royal Enfield GRRR Nights X Underground Feat. Seedhe Maut
|
Sun, 23 Aug, 2:00 PM
|
Richardson And Cruddas (1972) Ltd, Mumbai
|
₹799 onwards
|
Hylo Presents 428
|
Sat, 22 Aug, 3:00 PM
|
HYLO | Fort, Mumbai, Mumbai
|
₹1299
|
ONAM SADHYA, Backwaters Chechie’s Aagosham 2026
|
Sat, 22 Aug, Multiple slots
|
The Merchants - Fairmont Mumbai | Fairmont, Mumbai
|
₹3999
|
Bollywood Essentials ft. DJ Ganesh
|
Sat, 22 Aug, 9:00 PM
|
One8 Commune - Lower Parel | Lower Parel, Mumbai, Mumbai
|
₹2000 onwards
|
Mumbai Morning Cycling Ride - Explore South Mumbai
|
Every Sun And Sat, 5:45 AM to 8:30 AM
|
Wellness Forever Pharmacy - Colaba Division, Mumbai, Mumbai
|
₹249 onwards
|
Tribute to KK
|
Fri, 21 Aug, 10:00 PM
|
QEY - Sip And Vault | Kamala Mills Compound, Mumbai
|
₹2000 onwards
|
The Rainforest Canopy by Amazonia
|
Fri, 21 Aug – Mon, 31 Aug, 12:30 PM
|
Amazonia, Mumbai
|
₹499
ALSO READ: Friday OTT Releases (August 21): New Movies And Web Series To Watch Online
What Is Happening In Bengaluru This Weekend:
Often labelled as the Silicon Valley of India and the nation's leading IT capital, Bengaluru is hosting a fun upcoming weekend. From August 21st to 23rd, attend a cultural feast hosted by a celebrity chef, or live open mics and much more. Scroll the list below to know more.
|
Event
|
Date And Time
|
Venue
|
Entry Fee
|
Madmen Live at Zammaya Delhi
|
Sat, 22 Aug, 9:00 PM
|
Zammaya | Adchini, New Delhi, Delhi/NCR
|
₹2500 onwards
|
MAUSHI x THIRDSTATE Presents: S.O.N.S (Vinyl Only) at Auro, New Delhi
|
Fri, 21 Aug, 8:00 PM
|
AURO | Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi/NCR
|
₹499
|
Saturday After Dark ft. Suryaveer
|
Sat, 22 Aug, 9:00 PM
|
CAD Tech Bar | Sector 94, Noida, Noida
|
₹3000
|
Khula Manch - A Poetry And Storytelling Open Mic
|
Every Sun And Sat, 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|
The Social House, New Delhi
|
₹249 onwards
|
Fake Resignation Party
|
Fri, 21 Aug, 9:00 PM
|
145 Cafe And Bar | Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon
|
₹500
|
IAMGAME Sports Fest - 2026
|
Sat, 22 Aug, 8:00 AM
|
Bharat Mandapam, Delhi/NCR
|
₹799
|
Onam Sadhya at Monsoon by Café
|
Fri, 21 Aug – Wed, 26 Aug, Multiple slots
|
Monsoon By Cafe Lota | Worldmark 3 Building, Aerocity, Delhi/NCR
|
₹1400
|
Shiva Immersive- A Theatrical Grandeur
|
Daily, Multiple slots
|
Shiva Immersive, Noida
|
₹799 onwards
|
Shivotsav 2026 – Iss Sawan Shiv Ji Ki Musical Baraat
|
Sun, 23 Aug, 4:00 PM
|
Yamuna Sports Complex Gate Number 4, Delhi/NCR
|
₹499
|
Onam Sadhya at Amrai By Cafe Lota
|
Fri, 21 Aug – Wed, 26 Aug, Multiple slots
|
Amrai By Cafe Lota | Max Square, Jaypee Wishtown, Delhi/NCR
|
₹1400
|
Ragas x Delhi Rabbits: BASS DEEWANGI
|
Sat, 22 Aug, 6:00 PM
|
ShellBeacon Cafe And Bar, Delhi/NCR
|
₹399
|
Bhajan and Bollywood Clubbing by MyDelhiEvents
|
Sun, 23 Aug, Multiple slots
|
Punjabi Bagh Club, Delhi/NCR
|
₹699 onwards
|
Civil Lines Event
|
Fri, 21 Aug
7 PM
|
Civil Lines SOCIAL, New Delhi
|
NA
ALSO READ: Bandar OTT Release Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Bobby Deol-Starrer Movie Online?
Lastly, with the arrival of the festive season, people want to spend more time with family and friends, but if you only get weekends, take the opportunity and whichever event or happenings in your city resonate the most with you and them, spend a wholehearted day enjoying that together.