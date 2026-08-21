What Is Happening In Your City This Weekend: From poetry that will feel like a warm hug to open mics and comedy shows that might make you laugh the most in the longest time, make your weekend worthwhile with events happening across your city. Here is a list of top shows, events, concerts, and live open mics happening in cities like Delhi/NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru on the weekend from 21st August to 23rd August.

What Is Happening In Delhi This Weekend From 21st to 23rd August, the Delhi/ NCR is packed with musical events, live shows, open mics, comedy stand-ups, and cultural celebrations. Check out the brief list here: Event Date And Time Venue Entry Fee Madmen Live at Zammaya Delhi Sat, 22 Aug, 9:00 PM Zammaya | Adchini, New Delhi, Delhi/NCR ₹2500 onwards MAUSHI x THIRDSTATE Presents: S.O.N.S (Vinyl Only) at Auro, New Delhi Fri, 21 Aug, 8:00 PM AURO | Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi/NCR ₹499 Saturday After Dark ft. Suryaveer Sat, 22 Aug, 9:00 PM CAD Tech Bar | Sector 94, Noida, Noida ₹3000 Khula Manch - A Poetry And Storytelling Open Mic Every Sun And Sat, 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM The Social House, New Delhi ₹249 onwards Fake Resignation Party Fri, 21 Aug, 9:00 PM 145 Cafe And Bar | Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon ₹500 IAMGAME Sports Fest - 2026 Sat, 22 Aug, 8:00 AM Bharat Mandapam, Delhi/NCR ₹799 Onam Sadhya at Monsoon by Café Fri, 21 Aug – Wed, 26 Aug, Multiple slots Monsoon By Cafe Lota | Worldmark 3 Building, Aerocity, Delhi/NCR ₹1400 Shiva Immersive- A Theatrical Grandeur Daily, Multiple slots Shiva Immersive, Noida ₹799 onwards Shivotsav 2026 – Iss Sawan Shiv Ji Ki Musical Baraat Sun, 23 Aug, 4:00 PM Yamuna Sports Complex Gate Number 4, Delhi/NCR ₹499 Onam Sadhya at Amrai By Cafe Lota Fri, 21 Aug – Wed, 26 Aug, Multiple slots Amrai By Cafe Lota | Max Square, Jaypee Wishtown, Delhi/NCR ₹1400 Ragas x Delhi Rabbits: BASS DEEWANGI Sat, 22 Aug, 6:00 PM ShellBeacon Cafe And Bar, Delhi/NCR ₹399 Bhajan and Bollywood Clubbing by MyDelhiEvents Sun, 23 Aug, Multiple slots Punjabi Bagh Club, Delhi/NCR ₹699 onwards She-nanigans Fri, 21 Aug 7 PM Civil Lines SOCIAL, New Delhi NA What Is Happening In Mumbai This Weekend Mumbai’s hustle crowd work hard and then unwinds harder. Therefore, if you are in Mumbai, looking for party scenes or open mics happening in your city this weekend, we have got you covered. Event Date And Time Venue Entry Fee Royal Enfield GRRR Nights X Underground Feat. Seedhe Maut Sun, 23 Aug, 2:00 PM Richardson And Cruddas (1972) Ltd, Mumbai ₹799 onwards Hylo Presents 428 Sat, 22 Aug, 3:00 PM HYLO | Fort, Mumbai, Mumbai ₹1299 ONAM SADHYA, Backwaters Chechie’s Aagosham 2026 Sat, 22 Aug, Multiple slots The Merchants - Fairmont Mumbai | Fairmont, Mumbai ₹3999 Bollywood Essentials ft. DJ Ganesh Sat, 22 Aug, 9:00 PM One8 Commune - Lower Parel | Lower Parel, Mumbai, Mumbai ₹2000 onwards Mumbai Morning Cycling Ride - Explore South Mumbai Every Sun And Sat, 5:45 AM to 8:30 AM Wellness Forever Pharmacy - Colaba Division, Mumbai, Mumbai ₹249 onwards Tribute to KK Fri, 21 Aug, 10:00 PM QEY - Sip And Vault | Kamala Mills Compound, Mumbai ₹2000 onwards The Rainforest Canopy by Amazonia Fri, 21 Aug – Mon, 31 Aug, 12:30 PM Amazonia, Mumbai ₹499 ALSO READ: Friday OTT Releases (August 21): New Movies And Web Series To Watch Online What Is Happening In Bengaluru This Weekend:

Often labelled as the Silicon Valley of India and the nation's leading IT capital, Bengaluru is hosting a fun upcoming weekend. From August 21st to 23rd, attend a cultural feast hosted by a celebrity chef, or live open mics and much more. Scroll the list below to know more.

Event Date And Time Venue Entry Fee Madmen Live at Zammaya Delhi Sat, 22 Aug, 9:00 PM Zammaya | Adchini, New Delhi, Delhi/NCR ₹2500 onwards MAUSHI x THIRDSTATE Presents: S.O.N.S (Vinyl Only) at Auro, New Delhi Fri, 21 Aug, 8:00 PM AURO | Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi/NCR ₹499 Saturday After Dark ft. Suryaveer Sat, 22 Aug, 9:00 PM CAD Tech Bar | Sector 94, Noida, Noida ₹3000 Khula Manch - A Poetry And Storytelling Open Mic Every Sun And Sat, 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM The Social House, New Delhi ₹249 onwards Fake Resignation Party Fri, 21 Aug, 9:00 PM 145 Cafe And Bar | Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon ₹500 IAMGAME Sports Fest - 2026 Sat, 22 Aug, 8:00 AM Bharat Mandapam, Delhi/NCR ₹799 Onam Sadhya at Monsoon by Café Fri, 21 Aug – Wed, 26 Aug, Multiple slots Monsoon By Cafe Lota | Worldmark 3 Building, Aerocity, Delhi/NCR ₹1400 Shiva Immersive- A Theatrical Grandeur Daily, Multiple slots Shiva Immersive, Noida ₹799 onwards Shivotsav 2026 – Iss Sawan Shiv Ji Ki Musical Baraat Sun, 23 Aug, 4:00 PM Yamuna Sports Complex Gate Number 4, Delhi/NCR ₹499 Onam Sadhya at Amrai By Cafe Lota Fri, 21 Aug – Wed, 26 Aug, Multiple slots Amrai By Cafe Lota | Max Square, Jaypee Wishtown, Delhi/NCR ₹1400 Ragas x Delhi Rabbits: BASS DEEWANGI Sat, 22 Aug, 6:00 PM ShellBeacon Cafe And Bar, Delhi/NCR ₹399 Bhajan and Bollywood Clubbing by MyDelhiEvents Sun, 23 Aug, Multiple slots Punjabi Bagh Club, Delhi/NCR ₹699 onwards Civil Lines Event Fri, 21 Aug 7 PM Civil Lines SOCIAL, New Delhi NA ALSO READ: Bandar OTT Release Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Bobby Deol-Starrer Movie Online? Lastly, with the arrival of the festive season, people want to spend more time with family and friends, but if you only get weekends, take the opportunity and whichever event or happenings in your city resonate the most with you and them, spend a wholehearted day enjoying that together.

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