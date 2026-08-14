What Is Happening In Your City This Weekend: With the onset of the festive season, the weekend across major Indian metropolitan cities is jam-packed with festive events related to Independence Day, which is falling on 14th August, coinciding with Hariyali Teej. The weekend is also welcoming the beginning of the 10-day Onam festival, and that is why across many cities, restaurants are hosting Onam feasts.

Apart from cultural occasions, the weekend also includes Papon’s Live In Concert in Delhi, open mics, stand-up comedy shows, jamming sessions, spiritual gatherings and a lot more. Now, let’s take a broad look at events happening across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru this weekend.

Independence Day Events In Delhi-NCR

Here is a brief table of ‘what is happening in Delhi-NCR’ from Friday, 14th August to Sunday, 16th August. The list includes Independence Day events, Hariyali Teej celebrations, Onam feasts and more fun events.

Event Name Date-Time Location / Venue Price / Details Independence Month Celebrations 15–16 August (Timings vary) Felix Plaza, Gurugram NA Amar Azadi 2026 15 August, 10:00 AM onwards KW Delhi-6 Mall, Delhi NA Patangbaazi: An Independence Day Festival Fri, 14 Aug – Sun, 16 Aug, 4:00 PM Haveli Dharampura, Delhi/NCR Rs 3,000 Independence Day Celebrations 15 August, 6:00 PM onwards Elan Mercado, Sector 80, Gurugram NA A Jazz Gala by Arjun Sagar Gupta Sun, 16 Aug (Seating: 8:30 PM) The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi Genre: Jazz

Insta: @tpm.del Papon Live In Concert Sun, 16 Aug, 7:00 PM Yashobhoomi, Delhi/NCR Rs 2,499 onwards Sufi Night With Nizami Bandhu Sat, 15 Aug, 5:00 PM Mavalankar Auditorium, Delhi/NCR Rs 899 onwards Onam Sadhya at Amrai By Cafe Lota Fri, 14 Aug – Wed, 26 Aug (Multiple slots) Amrai By Cafe Lota, Max Square, Jaypee Wishtown, Delhi/NCR Rs 1,400 Joy Hauser at XLIVE Sat, 15 Aug, 10:30 PM X LIVE, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram Rs 499 onwards Kahaaniwala – Live Storytelling with Ravie Solanky Sat, 15 Aug, 4:00 PM The Social House, Delhi/NCR Rs 299 Hariyali Teej Celebration 3.0 Sat, 15 Aug, 4:30 PM The Terrace, Supertech Shopprix Mall, Vaishali, Ghaziabad NA Teej Utsav 2026 | Jhoola & Jashna at Atmos 29 Fri, 14 Aug – Sat, 15 Aug, 12:00 PM Atmos29 Restobar & Club, Gaur City 1, Greater Noida Rs 800 Drums & Dance Sundays Sun, 16 Aug onwards (Multiple dates) Zorba The Buddha, Delhi/NCR Rs 1,999

Independence Day Events In Mumbai

From open mics to bhajan jamming and concerts, here is what all is happening in Mumbai during this Independence Day weekend:

Event Name Date-Time Location / Venue Price / Details Mere Krishn | A Live Theatrical Experience of Shree Krishn's Life Fri, 4 Sept – Sun, 6 Sept (Multiple slots) Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli, Mumbai Rs 1,000 onwards Royal Enfield GRRR Nights X Underground Feat. Seedhe Maut Sun, 23 Aug, 2:00 PM Richardson & Cruddas (1972) Ltd, Mumbai Rs 799 Sundowner Bhajan Jamming Sat, 15 Aug, 6:30 PM Aasmaan by Hitchki, Mumbai Rs 499 onwards Nines Unplugged with Tejas Gambhir — Mehfil E Sufi Sun, 16 Aug, 9:00 PM The Nines, Juhu, Mumbai Rs 1,000 onwards Tipsy Tiger's Bali Food Festival Fri, 14 Aug – Mon, 31 Aug (Multiple slots) The Tipsy Tiger Garden Bar, Peninsula Redpine, Marol, Mumbai Free LIT-MIC: Mumbai Open Mic | Edition #21 Sun, 16 Aug, 4:00 PM Rasā - The Stage, Mumbai Rs 169 onwards Independence Day Brunch at Hyatt Centric Juhu Sat, 15 Aug, 12:30 PM Sesame - Hyatt Centric Juhu, Mumbai Rs 1,700 Onam Sadhya | ITC Grand Central Sun, 16 Aug – Wed, 26 Aug (Multiple slots) Dakshin - ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai Rs 3,835 onwards antiSOCIAL Mumbai Presents an Onam Sadhya with Every Aroma Sun, 16 Aug, 12:30 PM onwards antiSOCIAL, Mumbai Rs 2,000 / guest SOCIAL Presents OG SHEZ + DJ Adesh Fri, 14 Aug, 8:00 PM onwards Khar SOCIAL, Mumbai Free / N/A Patrice Baumel presents HALO Sun, 16 Aug, 8:00 PM onwards antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel, Mumbai Rs 1,999

ALSO READ: Friday OTT Releases (August 14): Watch Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Aakhri Sawal Online

Independence Day Events In Bengaluru

Bengaluru truly believes in working hard and unwinding harder, and this list is living proof. Here is a list of events happening in Bengaluru from 14th August to 16th August: