What Is Happening In Your City This Weekend: With the onset of the festive season, the weekend across major Indian metropolitan cities is jam-packed with festive events related to Independence Day, which is falling on 14th August, coinciding with Hariyali Teej. The weekend is also welcoming the beginning of the 10-day Onam festival, and that is why across many cities, restaurants are hosting Onam feasts.
Apart from cultural occasions, the weekend also includes Papon’s Live In Concert in Delhi, open mics, stand-up comedy shows, jamming sessions, spiritual gatherings and a lot more. Now, let’s take a broad look at events happening across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru this weekend.
Independence Day Events In Delhi-NCR
Here is a brief table of ‘what is happening in Delhi-NCR’ from Friday, 14th August to Sunday, 16th August. The list includes Independence Day events, Hariyali Teej celebrations, Onam feasts and more fun events.
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Event Name
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Date-Time
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Location / Venue
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Price / Details
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Independence Month Celebrations
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15–16 August (Timings vary)
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Felix Plaza, Gurugram
|
NA
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Amar Azadi 2026
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15 August, 10:00 AM onwards
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KW Delhi-6 Mall, Delhi
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NA
|
Patangbaazi: An Independence Day Festival
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Fri, 14 Aug – Sun, 16 Aug, 4:00 PM
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Haveli Dharampura, Delhi/NCR
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Rs 3,000
|
Independence Day Celebrations
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15 August, 6:00 PM onwards
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Elan Mercado, Sector 80, Gurugram
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NA
|
A Jazz Gala by Arjun Sagar Gupta
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Sun, 16 Aug (Seating: 8:30 PM)
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The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
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Genre: Jazz
Insta: @tpm.del
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Papon Live In Concert
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Sun, 16 Aug, 7:00 PM
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Yashobhoomi, Delhi/NCR
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Rs 2,499 onwards
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Sufi Night With Nizami Bandhu
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Sat, 15 Aug, 5:00 PM
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Mavalankar Auditorium, Delhi/NCR
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Rs 899 onwards
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Onam Sadhya at Amrai By Cafe Lota
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Fri, 14 Aug – Wed, 26 Aug (Multiple slots)
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Amrai By Cafe Lota, Max Square, Jaypee Wishtown, Delhi/NCR
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Rs 1,400
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Joy Hauser at XLIVE
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Sat, 15 Aug, 10:30 PM
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X LIVE, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram
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Rs 499 onwards
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Kahaaniwala – Live Storytelling with Ravie Solanky
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Sat, 15 Aug, 4:00 PM
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The Social House, Delhi/NCR
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Rs 299
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Hariyali Teej Celebration 3.0
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Sat, 15 Aug, 4:30 PM
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The Terrace, Supertech Shopprix Mall, Vaishali, Ghaziabad
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NA
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Teej Utsav 2026 | Jhoola & Jashna at Atmos 29
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Fri, 14 Aug – Sat, 15 Aug, 12:00 PM
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Atmos29 Restobar & Club, Gaur City 1, Greater Noida
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Rs 800
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Drums & Dance Sundays
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Sun, 16 Aug onwards (Multiple dates)
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Zorba The Buddha, Delhi/NCR
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Rs 1,999
Independence Day Events In Mumbai
From open mics to bhajan jamming and concerts, here is what all is happening in Mumbai during this Independence Day weekend:
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Event Name
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Date-Time
|
Location / Venue
|
Price / Details
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Mere Krishn | A Live Theatrical Experience of Shree Krishn's Life
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Fri, 4 Sept – Sun, 6 Sept (Multiple slots)
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Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli, Mumbai
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Rs 1,000 onwards
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Royal Enfield GRRR Nights X Underground Feat. Seedhe Maut
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Sun, 23 Aug, 2:00 PM
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Richardson & Cruddas (1972) Ltd, Mumbai
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Rs 799
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Sundowner Bhajan Jamming
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Sat, 15 Aug, 6:30 PM
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Aasmaan by Hitchki, Mumbai
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Rs 499 onwards
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Nines Unplugged with Tejas Gambhir — Mehfil E Sufi
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Sun, 16 Aug, 9:00 PM
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The Nines, Juhu, Mumbai
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Rs 1,000 onwards
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Tipsy Tiger's Bali Food Festival
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Fri, 14 Aug – Mon, 31 Aug (Multiple slots)
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The Tipsy Tiger Garden Bar, Peninsula Redpine, Marol, Mumbai
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Free
|
LIT-MIC: Mumbai Open Mic | Edition #21
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Sun, 16 Aug, 4:00 PM
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Rasā - The Stage, Mumbai
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Rs 169 onwards
|
Independence Day Brunch at Hyatt Centric Juhu
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Sat, 15 Aug, 12:30 PM
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Sesame - Hyatt Centric Juhu, Mumbai
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Rs 1,700
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Onam Sadhya | ITC Grand Central
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Sun, 16 Aug – Wed, 26 Aug (Multiple slots)
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Dakshin - ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai
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Rs 3,835 onwards
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antiSOCIAL Mumbai Presents an Onam Sadhya with Every Aroma
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Sun, 16 Aug, 12:30 PM onwards
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antiSOCIAL, Mumbai
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Rs 2,000 / guest
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SOCIAL Presents OG SHEZ + DJ Adesh
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Fri, 14 Aug, 8:00 PM onwards
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Khar SOCIAL, Mumbai
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Free / N/A
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Patrice Baumel presents HALO
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Sun, 16 Aug, 8:00 PM onwards
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antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel, Mumbai
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Rs 1,999
ALSO READ: Friday OTT Releases (August 14): Watch Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Aakhri Sawal Online
Independence Day Events In Bengaluru
Bengaluru truly believes in working hard and unwinding harder, and this list is living proof. Here is a list of events happening in Bengaluru from 14th August to 16th August:
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Event Name
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Date-Time
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Location / Venue
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Price / Details
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Echoes of Earth | 2026
|
Sat, 05 Dec, 1:00 PM
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Venue to be announced, Bengaluru
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Rs 6,999 onwards
|
The Mango Tree - Art Market
|
Sat, 15 Aug – Sun, 16 Aug, 11:00 AM
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Sabha Blr, Bengaluru
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Rs 199 onwards
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Zamna 2026 | Bengaluru
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Fri, 14 Aug, 7:00 PM
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Cavore, Bengaluru
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Rs 3,500 onwards
|
Maverick Lap Attack – Racing, Drift & Music Festival
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Sun, 16 Aug (Multiple slots)
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Aruani Grid, Bengaluru
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Rs 500 onwards
|
DND Ft. Indian Ocean Live
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Sun, 16 Aug, 8:00 PM
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DND, Bellandur, Bangalore, Bengaluru
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Rs 499 onwards
|
Madmen Live at Sunburn Union
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Fri, 14 Aug, 7:00 PM
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Sunburn Union, Koramangala 6th Block, Bangalore, Bengaluru
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Free / Rs 0 onwards
|
Friday- Nakhra Night at Badmaash Koramangala
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Sat, 15 Aug, 7:00 PM
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Badmaash, Koramangala 5th Block, Bangalore, Bengaluru
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Free
|
Sanish Nair Live
|
Sat, 15 Aug, 6:30 PM
|
Jeevanam Yoga and Well-being Space, Bengaluru
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Rs 599
|
Brunch Ka Scene: The Grand North Indian Food Gathering
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Every Sun, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
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Jollygunj, Whitefield, Bangalore, Bengaluru
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Rs 499 onwards
|
Independence Day Special Brunch at ABV
|
Sat, 15 Aug – Sun, 16 Aug, 12:00 PM
|
ABV - Artisanal Bier Village, Whitefield, Bangalore, Bengaluru
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Rs 799 onwards
|
Bhajan Sandhya - ॐ
|
Sat, 15 Aug, 6:00 PM
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Bloom Creative Zone - HSR, Bengaluru
|
Rs 469
ALSO READ: Movies To Watch In Theatres This Independence Day Weekend: Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2 And More
Each of the above events beautifully carries the essence of the onset of the festive season; most of the events on the list include Independence Day events, Hariyali Teej celebrations and Onam Sadhya, which will all be observed on the weekend. The list includes lively open mic performances, jamming sessions, concerts and others.