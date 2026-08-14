  • Source:JND

What Is Happening In Your City This Weekend:  With the onset of the festive season, the weekend across major Indian metropolitan cities is jam-packed with festive events related to Independence Day, which is falling on 14th August, coinciding with Hariyali Teej. The weekend is also welcoming the beginning of the 10-day Onam festival, and that is why across many cities, restaurants are hosting Onam feasts.

Apart from cultural occasions, the weekend also includes Papon’s Live In Concert in Delhi, open mics, stand-up comedy shows, jamming sessions, spiritual gatherings and a lot more. Now, let’s take a broad look at events happening across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru this weekend.

Independence Day Events In Delhi-NCR

Here is a brief table of ‘what is happening in Delhi-NCR’ from Friday, 14th August to Sunday, 16th August. The list includes Independence Day events, Hariyali Teej celebrations, Onam feasts and more fun events.

Event Name

Date-Time

Location / Venue

Price / Details

Independence Month Celebrations

15–16 August (Timings vary)

Felix Plaza, Gurugram

NA

Amar Azadi 2026

15 August, 10:00 AM onwards

KW Delhi-6 Mall, Delhi

NA

Patangbaazi: An Independence Day Festival

Fri, 14 Aug – Sun, 16 Aug, 4:00 PM

Haveli Dharampura, Delhi/NCR

Rs 3,000

Independence Day Celebrations

15 August, 6:00 PM onwards

Elan Mercado, Sector 80, Gurugram

NA

A Jazz Gala by Arjun Sagar Gupta

Sun, 16 Aug (Seating: 8:30 PM)

The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Genre: Jazz


Insta: @tpm.del

Papon Live In Concert

Sun, 16 Aug, 7:00 PM

Yashobhoomi, Delhi/NCR

Rs 2,499 onwards

Sufi Night With Nizami Bandhu

Sat, 15 Aug, 5:00 PM

Mavalankar Auditorium, Delhi/NCR

Rs 899 onwards

Onam Sadhya at Amrai By Cafe Lota

Fri, 14 Aug – Wed, 26 Aug (Multiple slots)

Amrai By Cafe Lota, Max Square, Jaypee Wishtown, Delhi/NCR

Rs 1,400

Joy Hauser at XLIVE

Sat, 15 Aug, 10:30 PM

X LIVE, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram

Rs 499 onwards

Kahaaniwala – Live Storytelling with Ravie Solanky

Sat, 15 Aug, 4:00 PM

The Social House, Delhi/NCR

Rs 299

Hariyali Teej Celebration 3.0

Sat, 15 Aug, 4:30 PM

The Terrace, Supertech Shopprix Mall, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

NA

Teej Utsav 2026 | Jhoola & Jashna at Atmos 29

Fri, 14 Aug – Sat, 15 Aug, 12:00 PM

Atmos29 Restobar & Club, Gaur City 1, Greater Noida

Rs 800

Drums & Dance Sundays

Sun, 16 Aug onwards (Multiple dates)

Zorba The Buddha, Delhi/NCR

Rs 1,999

Independence Day Events In Mumbai

From open mics to bhajan jamming and concerts, here is what all is happening in Mumbai during this Independence Day weekend:

Event Name

Date-Time

Location / Venue

Price / Details

Mere Krishn | A Live Theatrical Experience of Shree Krishn's Life

Fri, 4 Sept – Sun, 6 Sept (Multiple slots)

Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli, Mumbai

Rs 1,000 onwards

Royal Enfield GRRR Nights X Underground Feat. Seedhe Maut

Sun, 23 Aug, 2:00 PM

Richardson & Cruddas (1972) Ltd, Mumbai

Rs 799

Sundowner Bhajan Jamming

Sat, 15 Aug, 6:30 PM

Aasmaan by Hitchki, Mumbai

Rs 499 onwards

Nines Unplugged with Tejas Gambhir — Mehfil E Sufi

Sun, 16 Aug, 9:00 PM

The Nines, Juhu, Mumbai

Rs 1,000 onwards

Tipsy Tiger's Bali Food Festival

Fri, 14 Aug – Mon, 31 Aug (Multiple slots)

The Tipsy Tiger Garden Bar, Peninsula Redpine, Marol, Mumbai

Free

LIT-MIC: Mumbai Open Mic | Edition #21

Sun, 16 Aug, 4:00 PM

Rasā - The Stage, Mumbai

Rs 169 onwards

Independence Day Brunch at Hyatt Centric Juhu

Sat, 15 Aug, 12:30 PM

Sesame - Hyatt Centric Juhu, Mumbai

Rs 1,700

Onam Sadhya | ITC Grand Central

Sun, 16 Aug – Wed, 26 Aug (Multiple slots)

Dakshin - ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai

Rs 3,835 onwards

antiSOCIAL Mumbai Presents an Onam Sadhya with Every Aroma

Sun, 16 Aug, 12:30 PM onwards

antiSOCIAL, Mumbai

Rs 2,000 / guest

SOCIAL Presents OG SHEZ + DJ Adesh

Fri, 14 Aug, 8:00 PM onwards

Khar SOCIAL, Mumbai

Free / N/A

Patrice Baumel presents HALO

Sun, 16 Aug, 8:00 PM onwards

antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Rs 1,999

ALSO READ: Friday OTT Releases (August 14): Watch Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Aakhri Sawal Online

Independence Day Events In Bengaluru

Bengaluru truly believes in working hard and unwinding harder, and this list is living proof. Here is a list of events happening in Bengaluru from 14th August to 16th August:

Event Name

Date-Time

Location / Venue

Price / Details

Echoes of Earth | 2026

Sat, 05 Dec, 1:00 PM

Venue to be announced, Bengaluru

Rs 6,999 onwards

The Mango Tree - Art Market

Sat, 15 Aug – Sun, 16 Aug, 11:00 AM

Sabha Blr, Bengaluru

Rs 199 onwards

Zamna 2026 | Bengaluru

Fri, 14 Aug, 7:00 PM

Cavore, Bengaluru

Rs 3,500 onwards

Maverick Lap Attack – Racing, Drift & Music Festival

Sun, 16 Aug (Multiple slots)

Aruani Grid, Bengaluru

Rs 500 onwards

DND Ft. Indian Ocean Live

Sun, 16 Aug, 8:00 PM

DND, Bellandur, Bangalore, Bengaluru

Rs 499 onwards

Madmen Live at Sunburn Union

Fri, 14 Aug, 7:00 PM

Sunburn Union, Koramangala 6th Block, Bangalore, Bengaluru

Free / Rs 0 onwards

Friday- Nakhra Night at Badmaash Koramangala

Sat, 15 Aug, 7:00 PM

Badmaash, Koramangala 5th Block, Bangalore, Bengaluru

Free

Sanish Nair Live

Sat, 15 Aug, 6:30 PM

Jeevanam Yoga and Well-being Space, Bengaluru

Rs 599

Brunch Ka Scene: The Grand North Indian Food Gathering

Every Sun, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Jollygunj, Whitefield, Bangalore, Bengaluru

Rs 499 onwards

Independence Day Special Brunch at ABV

Sat, 15 Aug – Sun, 16 Aug, 12:00 PM

ABV - Artisanal Bier Village, Whitefield, Bangalore, Bengaluru

Rs 799 onwards

Bhajan Sandhya - ॐ

Sat, 15 Aug, 6:00 PM

Bloom Creative Zone - HSR, Bengaluru

Rs 469

ALSO READ: Movies To Watch In Theatres This Independence Day Weekend: Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2 And More

Each of the above events beautifully carries the essence of the onset of the festive season; most of the events on the list include Independence Day events, Hariyali Teej celebrations and Onam Sadhya, which will all be observed on the weekend. The list includes lively open mic performances, jamming sessions, concerts and others.


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