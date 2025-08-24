A new dating trend, called "shrekking" after the popular animated film is gaining attention on social media but relationship experts are concerned about it. While the idea might seem funny, its deeper meaning raises some red flags. The trend gets its name from the 2001 movie where the lovely Princess Fiona chooses to be with an ogre, ultimately finding happiness with an unexpected partner. In today’s dating scene, this idea has a more serious implication. It suggests that one person in the relationship is intentionally dating someone they view as 'beneath' them in looks, social status or ambition. Let's learn more about this dating trend and why is it more harmful than hilarious.

What Is Shrekking? Shrekking means dating someone you’re not attracted to, hoping they will treat you better in return. Princess Fiona took a chance on Shrek and it worked out well for her. However, if you get shrekked, it means the person you lowered your standards for still ended up hurting you. According to Amy Chan, dating coach and author of "Breakup Bootcamp: The Science of Rewiring Your Heart," “In this plotline, you're dating an ogre without the princess treatment.” She explained that many people overlook looks in their considerations, thinking attraction will grow over time. But this idea often backfires when they expect to be treated well just because they are dating someone who is less attractive.

What Are Its Potential Harm? This dating phenomenon can lead to several issues like assuming that someone will treat you better based only on their appearance can set you up for disappointment. Lowering your standards may lead to relationships that are emotionally unfulfilling or even harmful. This trend may discourage people from dating outside their usual type which continues shallow dating practices.

Why Is It Trending? After experiences with ghosting, breadcrumbing and endless swiping on apps, many people feel exhausted. Shrekking can feel like a reset button. If my usual type isn't working, maybe I'll find happiness dating outside my comfort zone. It's a romantic experiment that begins with good intentions. The risk lies in thinking that less attractive means more loyal. This is an unfair and false stereotype.