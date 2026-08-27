- By Dr Sadhana Kala
- Thu, 27 Aug 2026 09:38 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
A lake can look deceptively calm. Its still waters may reflect mountains, forests, city skylines, or clouds drifting across the sky. Yet beneath that tranquil surface lies a complex ecosystem supporting fish, birds, plants, microorganisms, and human communities.
On August 27, the world observes World Lake Day, a United Nations international day established in December 2024. The date is observed annually to promote awareness of the importance of lakes and the need to preserve, conserve, restore, and sustainably manage lake ecosystems.
The 2026 observance is particularly significant because it comes at a time when freshwater ecosystems are under mounting pressure.
The lifeblood of communities
Lakes are among the planet's most valuable freshwater resources. According to the United Nations, there are well over 117 million lakes worldwide, covering nearly 4% of Earth's land surface. Lakes contain about 90% of the world's unfrozen surface freshwater, making them indispensable sources of readily accessible water.
For communities, the importance of lakes extends far beyond drinking water. They support agriculture, fisheries, tourism, recreation, and industry. In many regions, entire local economies have developed around lakes.
India illustrates this connection vividly. From Kashmir's Dal Lake and the Himalayan lakes to Rajasthan's artificial lakes, the wetlands of eastern India, and the vast Chilika Lake in Odisha, water bodies have shaped settlement, agriculture, culture, and livelihoods for centuries.
Lakes are also part of India's cultural memory. They feature in folklore, religious traditions, literature, and art. However, a lake's cultural value cannot endure if its ecological foundation collapses.
Nature's climate and flood buffers
Healthy lakes perform another crucial service: they help regulate the environment.
Lakes can absorb and store floodwater, reducing the immediate impact of heavy rainfall. They also store carbon and influence local climates. Their surrounding wetlands and vegetation provide additional protection against erosion while creating habitats for wildlife.
That makes lake conservation particularly important as extreme weather becomes a growing concern.
Climate change is altering rainfall patterns, increasing evaporation and changing the temperature and chemistry of freshwater systems. In colder regions, declining ice cover can accelerate evaporation. Elsewhere, prolonged drought can shrink lakes, while intense rainfall can wash pollutants and agricultural runoff into them.
The result is a vicious cycle: climate change damages lakes, and degraded ecosystems become less capable of protecting communities from climate-related shocks.
Pollution: the silent crisis
Perhaps the most visible threat to urban lakes is pollution.
Untreated sewage, plastic waste, industrial effluents, detergents, agricultural fertilizers, and other contaminants can enter lakes directly or through rivers and drainage channels. Excess nutrients can trigger algal blooms, deplete oxygen, and create conditions in which aquatic life struggles to survive.
Pollution is not simply an environmental problem. It can become a public-health and economic problem when communities depend on contaminated water or when polluted lakes lose their recreational and tourism value.
Urbanization can intensify the crisis. Natural drainage channels are often blocked or built over, lake catchment areas are encroached upon, and wetlands that once filtered water before it entered a lake are destroyed.
A lake cannot be protected simply by cleaning its visible surface. Its entire catchment—the area from which water flows into it—must be protected.
The Indian challenge
India's rapid urban growth makes lake conservation especially urgent.
Many Indian cities have historically had networks of ponds, tanks, wetlands, and lakes that have formed the foundation of these cities. Historically, many Indian cities have relied on networks of ponds, tanks, wetlands, and lakes for their foundation. Many Indian cities have historically relied on networks of ponds, tanks, wetlands, and lakes for their foundation. These water bodies helped collect monsoon rain, recharge groundwater, and moderate flooding.
Over time, however, many of these water bodies have faced reduction, fragmentation, or encroachment. Some have become dumping grounds, while others receive untreated wastewater.
The lesson is clear: restoring lakes should not be treated merely as beautification projects. A lake surrounded by promenades and decorative lighting can still be ecologically unhealthy.
True restoration means improving water quality, protecting wetlands and catchments, maintaining natural inflows and outflows, controlling pollution at its source, preventing encroachment, and ensuring that local communities have a meaningful role in stewardship.
A warning for the future
The United Nations warns that continued pressure on lakes could have serious consequences. By 2050, the ecological value of lake ecosystems could decline substantially, pollution could more than double, and methane emissions could increase. At the same time, freshwater biodiversity is already experiencing severe losses.
These figures should change the way we consider lakes.
A lake is not a space waiting for development. It is infrastructure provided by nature.
A wetland is not a wasteland. It is a natural filtration and flood-control system.
A pond is not merely a stagnant pool. It can be both a groundwater recharge zone and a refuge for biodiversity.
The first step toward changing public policy and individual behavior is recognizing this ecological value.
What can we do?
World Lake Day should not end with a social-media post or a one-day clean-up campaign.
Governments need stronger protection for lake boundaries, catchments, and wetlands, along with effective sewage treatment and pollution controls. Cities need to map and monitor their water bodies and prevent illegal construction and dumping.
Industries must reduce untreated discharges. Farmers can adopt practices that minimize nutrient and chemical runoff. Communities can participate in lake monitoring, conservation, and restoration.
Individuals also have a role. Avoiding plastic litter, conserving water, supporting responsible tourism, and reporting pollution or encroachment can make a difference.
Most importantly, children and young people need to understand that freshwater conservation is not an abstract environmental issue. It affects their drinking water, food, biodiversity, and cities.
From awareness to action
World Lake Day 2026 is only the second annual observance of the UN-designated day. The UN's decision reflects a growing recognition that sustainable lake management requires international cooperation as well as action at the local level.
The message is simple: protect lakes today to sustain life tomorrow.
Lakes have been patient with us. They have absorbed pollution, endured encroachment, and survived changing climates while continuing to provide water, food, livelihoods, and beauty.
But patience is not infinite.
The future of lakes will depend on whether we see them as expendable land or essential natural assets. If we choose the latter, conservation must become part of everyday governance, urban planning, agriculture, and community life.
This World Lake Day, therefore, let us look beyond the picturesque view.
Let us see the lake beneath the surface—the freshwater reservoir, the wildlife habitat, the flood buffer, the carbon store, the livelihood provider, and the cultural treasure.
Because when a lake dies, we lose much more than water.
We lose a living system—and a piece of our future.
(Note: Dr (Prof) Sadhana Kala is a USA-trained robotic & laparoscopic surgeon, Uppsala University, Sweden, trained fertility specialist, Icon Endoscopic Surgeon of North India, and National Icon Endoscopic Surgeon of India. She is rated as India's Best Gynaecologist by Google.)
(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.)