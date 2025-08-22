- By Chetna Shree
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 08:56 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Mumbai News: In a major push towards a sustainable transport initiative, the Maharashtra Government has announced that electric vehicles plying on the Atal Setu (formerly known as Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or MTHL) would be exempted from paying tolls. According to a notification by the Urban Development Department, all electric four-wheelers would be exempted from paying tolls on India’s longest sea bridge or Atal Setu, from August 22.
The exemption covers electric four-wheelers (category M1) and electric buses (categories M3 and M4), whether operated by State Transport Undertakings (STUs) or private operators. The EV toll exemption on Atal Setu shows Maharashtra’s efforts towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transport solutions.
This decision has been taken under the provisions of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Tax Act, 1958, and partially modifies an earlier notification dated January 31, 2025, which had imposed toll on all categories of vehicles using the Atal Setu and its approach roads.
This decision comes after the state Home Department decided to extend toll exemption to electric cars and vehicles on the Atal Setu. The recent notification by the state government operationalises the earlier decision at the Shivaji Nagar and Gavan toll plazas on the sea bridge.
The toll exemption for electric cars and buses on Atal Setu comes as a part of the broader EV Policy 2025, which extends exemptions and concessions on major highways as well. According to the EV Policy 2025, State and National Highways managed by the Public Works Department (PWD) will offer a 50 per cent discount for electric four-wheelers.
The Atal Setu connects Sewri in South Mumbai with Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai, providing a direct link across the region. The bridge was inaugurated in January 2024. Since then, the sea-link bridge has seen heavy traffic, including 34,000–40,000 vehicles using Atal Setu daily.