Maharashtra Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday stated that several districts of Maharashtra are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall for the next few days. While providing details, the weather department stated that Cyclone Montha will lead to rainfall in 17 districts. It further stated that the coastal regions are set to receive thunderstorms and gusty winds along with the heavy rainfall. The continuous rainfall is likely to lead to several issues, such as waterlogging and power outages in the key cities. The weather department has directed the administration to stay alert and advised the residents to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.

While providing details, the IMD stated that several districts, including Mumbai, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Parbhani, are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall. Apart from this, all nine districts of the Vidarbha region are set to receive heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and strong surface winds. However, the weather department clarified that the intensity of rain will reduce significantly after November 1, providing major relief to the farmers and other residents.

ALSO READ: Telangana Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For Warangal, Jangaon, And 4 Other Districts Amid Cyclone Montha Alert | Forecast The IMD stated that the capital city, Mumbai, is also expected to witness rainfall for the next few days. The continuous rainfall might lead to waterlogging, severely affecting the traffic in the key regions. While the maximum temperature is likely to remain around 34 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius.

Apart from Maharashtra, several other states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal, are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall for the next few days. The IMD has advised the fishermen of the coastal districts to maintain a distance from the water bodies to avoid inconveniences.