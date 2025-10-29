Bihar Polls: With just a few days remaining in the much-hyped Bihar Assembly election, the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has expelled several leaders for six years for involvement in the anti-party activities. While providing details, State President Manganilal Mandal on Wednesday stated that nine leaders, including MLA Fateh Bahadur, former MLA Pappu Khan, and Riazul Haq Raju. Mandal stated that all three leaders are contesting the election against the party's official candidate, leading to their expulsion. The state president further asked the party leaders to work together to ensure Mahagathbandhan's victory in the upcoming polls.

Mandal also stated that apart from these leaders, several other party members, including State Vice President Satish Kumar, State General Secretary Amod Kumar Mandal, State RJD Women's Cell General Secretary Jipsa Anand, and active members Virendra Kumar Sharma and Rajiv Ranjan, have also been expelled. The party's state president further stated that these leaders were expelled by the party founder and former Chief Minister Lalu Yadav for indiscipline and anti-party activities.

Apart from this, the RJD slammed the ruling NDA leaders for mocking the Mahagathbandhan's manifesto by questioning the delay in the release of the Nitish Kumar-led ruling alliance's joint manifesto. The opposition party stated that Bihar has been ruined by the NDA's negative politics over the past 20 years. The RJD also stated that the NDA government has failed to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mahagathbandhan unveiled its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran', making several promises to different age groups. The event was attended by alliance’s Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy CM candidate and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, Congress leader Pawan Khera, and CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya.

The Bihar election is scheduled to be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results set to be announced on November 14.