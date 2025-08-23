Mumbai Local Blockade August 24: The Western and Central Railways have announced a mega block on their routes of the Mumbai local train services on August 24. As per the official statement by the Central Railway's Mumbai division, it will be carrying out engineering and maintenance work, which will hamper the operations.

Central Railway: Lines and Timings

Down Slow Line (CSMT to Mulund)

-Services from 10:14 hrs to 15:32 hrs will be diverted on the down fast line between Matunga and Mulund.

-The serices will halt at: Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund.

-At Mulund, the services will be re-diverted back to the slow line. The passengers should expect a 15-minute delay on the line.

Up Slow Line (Thane to CSMT)

-Services from 11:07 hrs to 15:51 hrs will be diverted to the up fast line between Mulund and Matunga.

-The services will halt at: Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Sion.

-At Matunga, the train will be re-diverted back to the slow line. The passengers should expect a 15-minute delay.

Trans-Harbour Line Block (Thane – Vashi/Nerul)

The services will be suspended completely between Vashi/Nerul and Thane.

Cancelled services

-Down direction (Thane to Vashi/Nerul/Panvel): 10:35 hrs to 16:07 hrs

-Up direction (Panvel/Nerul/Vashi to Thane): 10:25 hrs to 16:09 hrs

Western Railway blockade

Similarly, the Western Railway has announced a Jumbo Night Block at Vasai Road Yard between 00:30 hrs to 04:30 hrs on the intervening night of August 23-24.

The blockade has been announced to carry out track, signaling, and overhead equipment maintenance over goods lines at Vasai Road Yard. The Western Railway has said that no daytime blockade will be there on August 24 (Sunday).