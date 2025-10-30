- By Chetna Shree
Mumbai Metro 3 Update: Commuters using Mumbai Metro Line 3 can now access the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station through the newly opened A3 gate, which became operational on Wednesday, October 29.
This update follows the recent inauguration of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai Metro 3 on Wednesday wrote, “The new A3 gate at BKC Station is now open!”
Easy access for passengers heading towards One BKC, Connector side, or Jio Garden - now reach faster with smoother auto access and reduced vehicle turning time. 🚇✨#MumbaiMetro #AquaLine #BKC #MetroLine3 #SmartCommute… pic.twitter.com/rjWKPOukly
New Gate At BKC Offers Easier Access To THESE Locations
The opening of the A3 gate will make it easier for commuters to reach destinations such as One BKC, the Connector side, and Jio Garden via auto.
“Easy access for passengers heading towards One BKC, Connector side, or Jio Garden - now reach faster with smoother auto access and reduced vehicle turning time,” it added.
Netizens’ Reactions
Following the announcement, several users took to X to share their excitement about the improved connectivity, while others urged authorities to speed up the opening of remaining metro exits and stations across the city.
“At last!! After 13 months. Now please open Sahar Road B1 exit towards Maratha Sheraton side. It’s ready yet being kept closed,” a user wrote.
“This line for me is a game changer for Mumbai. I now can go from Mumbai Airport to my Nariman Point office in 40 minutes in AC comfort underground for 70 Rs a Uber for the same ride would be 1 hour+ & cost me around 900+ INR,” another user commented.
About Mumbai Metro Line-3
Mumbai’s newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line 3 began operations on October 9, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the line. The fully underground line is built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore and serves as a vital link connecting the city’s key business districts, the airport, and major entertainment hubs.
Spanning 33.5 kilometres, Metro Line 3 is expected to ease congestion and enhance connectivity between South Mumbai and the suburbs.