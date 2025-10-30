This update follows the recent inauguration of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai Metro 3 on Wednesday wrote, “The new A3 gate at BKC Station is now open!”

Mumbai Metro 3 Update: Commuters using Mumbai Metro Line 3 can now access the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station through the newly opened A3 gate, which became operational on Wednesday, October 29.

The opening of the A3 gate will make it easier for commuters to reach destinations such as One BKC, the Connector side, and Jio Garden via auto.

The new #A3 gate at #BKC Station is now open! 🙌 Easy access for passengers heading towards One BKC, Connector side, or Jio Garden - now reach faster with smoother auto access and reduced vehicle turning time. 🚇✨ #MumbaiMetro #AquaLine #BKC #MetroLine3 #SmartCommute … pic.twitter.com/rjWKPOukly

“Easy access for passengers heading towards One BKC, Connector side, or Jio Garden - now reach faster with smoother auto access and reduced vehicle turning time,” it added.

Netizens’ Reactions

Following the announcement, several users took to X to share their excitement about the improved connectivity, while others urged authorities to speed up the opening of remaining metro exits and stations across the city.

“At last!! After 13 months. Now please open Sahar Road B1 exit towards Maratha Sheraton side. It’s ready yet being kept closed,” a user wrote.

“This line for me is a game changer for Mumbai. I now can go from Mumbai Airport to my Nariman Point office in 40 minutes in AC comfort underground for 70 Rs a Uber for the same ride would be 1 hour+ & cost me around 900+ INR,” another user commented.