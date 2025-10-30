In a recent development, Mumbai Police recovered suspicious nuclear-related data and more than a dozen maps from Akhtar Hussain Qutubuddin Ahmed, who was arrested last week for allegedly impersonating a scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). Authorities said the seized materials have been sent for forensic analysis to verify if they include any sensitive or classified nuclear information.

As per an NDTV report, investigators recovered multiple forged documents from him, including fake passports, Aadhaar and PAN cards, along with counterfeit BARC identity cards. One ID bore the name Ali Raza Hussain, while another identified him as Alexander Palmer. Officials said Hussaini had made several international calls in recent months, and his call records are being analysed. Police suspect he may have been in contact with foreign networks potentially linked to the alleged nuclear data.

ALSO READ: UP Police Recruitment Exams On November 1 And 2; Over 22,000 Candidates To Appear Mumbai Fake Scientist Case Update 1. In the latest development, Delhi Police have arrested 59-year-old Adil Hussaini, the brother of the fake scientist Akhtar Hussaini, who had earlier been declared dead by Akhtar to mislead investigators. Adil is accused of involvement in espionage activities and maintaining links with a foreign-based nuclear scientist.



2. Akhtar Hussaini, 60, was arrested on October 17 by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s Crime Intelligence Unit for posing as a BARC scientist and travelling abroad using multiple fake identities. He remains in police custody till October 24. 3. Investigations have uncovered a long record of Akhtar using forged identities and disguises. He was deported from Dubai in 2004 for falsely claiming to be a “scientist possessing classified documents,” yet continued travelling to Dubai, Tehran, and other countries using fake passports.

4. Police sources revealed that Akhtar and Adil used fake documents to travel internationally. The brothers allegedly relied on forged passports issued with the help of their associate, Munazzil Khan, who arranged two fake identities, Hussaini Mohammad Adil and Nasimuddin Syed Adil Hussaini.

5. The addresses listed on the forged passports were traced back to their ancestral home in Jamshedpur, which had been sold nearly three decades ago, suggesting the brothers deliberately used outdated records to avoid detection. ALSO READ: Shimla Court Orders Demolition Of Sanjauli Mosque As Waqf Board Fails To Provide Concrete Document 6. Investigators have also identified Munazzil Khan’s brother, Ilyas Khan, as a key accomplice. He is accused of providing Akhtar with fake educational certificates and has been declared wanted by the police. 7. In addition to forgery and identity fraud, Akhtar is also wanted by the Meerut police for allegedly inciting public discontent against the Uttar Pradesh government, further broadening the scope of the ongoing investigation.