The written examination for direct recruitment to the posts of Computer Operator Grade-A in the Uttar Pradesh Police will be conducted on November 1 at 26 examination centres across the state. The exam will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Similarly, the direct recruitment examination for the posts of Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk), and Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts) is scheduled for November 2. This examination will take place from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm at 22 centres.

According to SP Traffic Raghavendra Mishra, details regarding the examination date and allotted centres have been made available on the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board’s website (uppbpb.gov.in). Admit cards for both examinations are also available for download on the portal. Around 12,000 candidates will appear for the November 1 exam, and 10,000 candidates for the November 2 exam.

Modipuram: National Unity Day was celebrated at the Upper Primary School in Pabarsa under the aegis of the Centre for Women’s Studies, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology.

On this occasion, Dr Rashmi informed students about the importance of medicinal trees and plants, while Dr Rekha Dixit highlighted the life and struggles of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The College of Biotechnology’s activities were also presented. Dr Vinita Verma shared insights on computer technology, and Dr Shreya Rawat spoke on veterinary medicine.