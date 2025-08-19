Mumbai Monorail Rescue Operational: Mumbai witnessed a tense evacuation on Tuesday evening when a monorail train stalled on the elevated corridor between Chembur and Bhakti Park, leaving passengers trapped. Fire brigade personnel broke several windows of the train and used hydraulic ladders to help commuters safely reach the platforms during a nearly three-hour operation.

The incident occurred at 6:38 PM on the RST-4 route near Mysore Colony station. Videos shared from inside the monorail showed passengers fanning themselves and attempting to break windows to get fresh air due to poor ventilation. The rescue operation was completed around 9:30 PM. Several passengers, especially senior citizens and children, received medical attention for suffocation.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, present at the site, assured the public that all passengers were safe. “Over 150 passengers have been rescued so far. Three snorkels are being used. The monorail was overcrowded due to the Harbour line being shut from heavy rain, which caused the rake to tilt and lose power,” he said. He added that medical aid and ambulances were available, and an inquiry into the incident would be conducted.