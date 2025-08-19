- By Deeksha Gour
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 10:45 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Mumbai Monorail Rescue Operational: Mumbai witnessed a tense evacuation on Tuesday evening when a monorail train stalled on the elevated corridor between Chembur and Bhakti Park, leaving passengers trapped. Fire brigade personnel broke several windows of the train and used hydraulic ladders to help commuters safely reach the platforms during a nearly three-hour operation.
The incident occurred at 6:38 PM on the RST-4 route near Mysore Colony station. Videos shared from inside the monorail showed passengers fanning themselves and attempting to break windows to get fresh air due to poor ventilation. The rescue operation was completed around 9:30 PM. Several passengers, especially senior citizens and children, received medical attention for suffocation.
Ravindra Ambulgekar, Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade stated, "A total of 582 people have been rescued. We reached here after 10 minutes and assured all the passengers that they are safe and they will be rescued safely. All the passengers are safe and the rescue operation has been completed..."
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, present at the site, assured the public that all passengers were safe. “Over 150 passengers have been rescued so far. Three snorkels are being used. The monorail was overcrowded due to the Harbour line being shut from heavy rain, which caused the rake to tilt and lose power,” he said. He added that medical aid and ambulances were available, and an inquiry into the incident would be conducted.
One rescued passenger described the situation inside the stalled monorail. “It was very hot. Elderly and children were struggling. Some passengers felt suffocated. I am grateful to God for being rescued,” he said.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which operates the monorail, said the train stalled because overcrowding caused the total weight to exceed its design limit. “The monorail’s total weight rose to about 109 metric tons, surpassing the designed 104 tons. This led to a mechanical disconnection between the power rail and the current collector, disrupting the power supply and stalling the train,” the statement read.