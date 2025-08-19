Mumbai Monorail Update: A Mumbai Monorail was stuck on the elevated track after the train faced a power supply issue, leaving passengers stranded for hours on Tuesday. All the occupants have been rescued. A total of 582 people, stranded for over an hour after the monorail got stuck on an elevated corridor at 6.38 pm after a minor power supply issue, have been rescued successfully. According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the disruption occurred due to 'overcrowding'.

#WATCH | Mumbai Monorail stalled | Ravindra Ambulgekar, Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade says, "A total of 582 people have been rescued. We reached here after 10 minutes and assured all the passengers that they are safe and they will be rescued safely. All the passengers… pic.twitter.com/tYw66yMrjk — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025 The train exceeded its designed capacity of 104 tons after its weight reached 109 metric tons, as per the monorail operating agency, MMRDA. The statement released by the authority noted that being overweight caused a mechanical disconnection between the power rail and the current collector, resulting in the disruption of the power supply. The statement further added that another monorail was sent to tow the stuck monorail to the nearest station, but due to its overweight, it could not be done, hence other rescue teams were called in. "Therefore, the fire brigade had to carry out the rescue operation," it added.

The rescue operation began immediately after the incident took place, with the fire brigade and other agencies carrying out a rescue operation using cranes, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials. Monorail stuck in Mumbai.



Rescue operation going on.#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/PFXEBsu5lM — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) August 19, 2025 The monorail came to a halt on the elevated corridor between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations in Mumbai amid heavy rainfall after it faced a minor power supply issue.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation, in an X post, said that operations and maintenance teams were already on-site and working to resolve the issue quickly.