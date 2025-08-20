Mumbai News: A 10-foot-long Indian Rock Python was found in a residential complex in Mulund, Mumbai, on Tuesday, sparking panic among residents, a wildlife organisation said.

The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) received a call in the afternoon about the large snake venturing into the housing society. The reptile climbed a tree, attracting a crowd curious to see it, RAWW president Pawan Sharma said.

Sharma explained that heavy rains had likely displaced the python, which became exhausted while attempting to return to its natural habitat. The Sanjay Gandhi National Park is located less than a kilometre from the site.

Wildlife rescuers, working alongside the forest department, safely captured the python and later released it back into the forest, ensuring the safety of both residents and the animal.

Meanwhile, two monorail trains broke down in Mumbai on Tuesday evening amid heavy rain, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. All 782 passengers were safely evacuated, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said.

The first incident occurred at 6.38 PM when a train carrying 582 passengers got stuck between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park in Chembur. MMRDA officials said the train exceeded its design capacity, causing a power supply disruption. A preliminary investigation found that the train’s weight had risen to 109 metric tons, surpassing the 104-ton design limit. This excess weight caused a mechanical disconnection between the power rail and the current collector, halting the train.