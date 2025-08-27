Mumbai To Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry: The Maharashtra government has announced plans to launch Asia’s fastest Ro-Ro (Roll-on/Roll-off) ferry service from Bhaucha Dhakka to Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. The service will connect Mumbai with the Konkan region and reduce travel time from the current 10-12 hours by road to just 3-5 hours.

The services will commence from September 1, once the weather stabilises. Operating at 25 knots, this will be the fastest ferry service in South Asia. In the future, additional stops such as Shrivardhan and Mandwa will be added, with jetties developed to accommodate them.

Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry: Travel Time

The Ro-Ro ferry will reduce the Mumbai-Jaigad (Ratnagiri) journey to just three hours, while the Mumbai-Vijaydurg (Sindhudurg) trip will take five hours, less than half the 10-12 hours typically required by road.

Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry: Ticket And Vehicle Price

1. Economy Class: Rs 2,500 per person



2. Premium Economy: Rs 4,000 per person

3. Business Class: Rs 7,500 per person

4. First Class: Rs 9,000 per person

5. Vehicle fares: Rs 6,000 for cars, Rs 1,000 for two-wheelers, Rs 600 for bicycles.

6. The Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) ferry from Bhaucha Dhakka (Ferry Wharf) to Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg can accommodate 656 passengers, 50 four-wheelers, and 30 two-wheelers.

7. Ferrying a minibus will cost Rs 13,000, a 30seater bus Rs 14,500, a 45-seater bus Rs 17,000 and a bigger bus Rs 21,000.

“The RoRo was mooted during chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ first term. We have received 147 permissions for the project including from central bodies like DG shipping and Mumbai Port Trust,” said state ports minister Nitesh Rane.

Mumbai And Mandwa (Alibaug) Ferry Route Success

The new Mumbai-Konkan route builds on the success of the existing Ro-Ro ferry service between Mumbai and Mandwa (Alibaug). The Mumbai-Alibaug service, which takes around an hour, has made the popular coastal town far more accessible for tourists and residents by cutting the long road journey, which typically takes over three hours.