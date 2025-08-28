Virar Building Collapse Updates: The death toll in the building collapse at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district rose to 14 amid the rescue operation. The officials said fourteen people, including a mother and daughter, lost their lives, and one person was critically injured. On Wednesday morning, a portion of an unauthorised four-storey building collapsed on an adjoining vacant chawl at Virar, prompting quick action from authorities.

Six people died on the spot under the rubble, while others succumbed to injuries during the treatment in different hospitals in Virar.

Rescue Operation Still Underway

The officials said that even after 24 hours, rescue operations continued at the site where a rear portion of the Ramabai Apartment caved in at around 12.05 am on Wednesday. Two teams from the 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were carrying out the operation at the site. There is a possibility that more people could still be trapped beneath the debris, said Palghar District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar. The authorities stated that so far, 17 people have been accounted for -- 14 dead, one injured, and two rescued.