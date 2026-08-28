Mantras hold immense spiritual significance in Hinduism. According to Vedic astrology, chanting a mantra each day of the week is believed to invite positive energy, peace, success and also aligns the energy of an individual with the natural cosmic rhythm.
It is also believed that chanting specific mantras based on the deity associated with that day can also bring balance in the horoscope by reducing the malefic effects of certain planets.
Here are seven mantras for each day of the week that you can chant for peace and prosperity.
Monday
Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and its ruling planet is the Moon. So, the day governs the mind, emotions, and peace.
Best Mantra To Chant:
Om Namah Shivaya
Meaning: "I bow to Lord Shiva, the auspicious one."
Benefits:
- Calms the mind and provides emotional balance
- Invokes Lord Shiva's blessings
- Strengthens relationships and supports overall well-being
Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiva (Image: Pexels)
Tuesday
Tuesday is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the ardent devotee of Lord Ram. It's ruling planet is Mars, the planet of aggression, action and energy.
Best Mantra To Chant:
Om Ham Hanumate Namah
Meaning: "I bow to Lord Hanuman, the embodiment of devotion and strength."
Benefits:
- Traditionally chanted for courage, strength, and protection
- Invokes Lord Hanuman's protection
- Provides relief from Mangal-dosha
Wednesday
Wednesday is ruled by Mercury (Budh), the planet that governs intellect and communication. It is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and lord of wisdom.
Best Mantra To Chant:
Om Gam Ganapataye Namah
Benefits:
- Traditionally chanted for intellect, learning, and communication
- Invokes Lord Ganesha's blessings
- Helps in removal of obstacles
Thursday
Thursday is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver, or to one's spiritual teacher (Guru). This day is also ruled by the planet Jupiter.
Best Mantra To Chant:
Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya
Meaning: "I bow to the Supreme Lord Vasudeva (Vishnu/Krishna)."
Benefits:
- Traditionally chanted for wisdom, education, and prosperity
- Invokes Lord Vishnu's grace for growth and good fortune
Friday
Friday is ruled by Venus (Shukra), which is believed to govern love, beauty, arts, and material prosperity. The day is also dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi or Goddess Durga.
Best Mantra To Chant:
Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah
Meaning: "I bow to Goddess Mahalakshmi, bestower of wealth and abundance."
Benefits:
- Traditionally chanted for wealth, harmony, and marital happiness
- Invokes Goddess Lakshmi's blessings
- Invites abundance and prosperity
Saturday
Saturday is ruled by Saturn (Shani), the planet of karma, discipline, and justice. It is dedicated to Lord Shani.
Best Mantra To Chant:
Om Sham Shanaischaraya Namah
Meaning: "I bow to Lord Saturn, the slow-moving one."
Benefits:
- Traditionally chanted for relief during Sade Sati and Saturn periods
- Provide discpline and patience
- Helps in concentration
Sunday
Sunday is ruled by the Sun(Surya), the soul of the universe, governing health, leadership, and vitality. It is dedicated to the Sun God.
Best Mantra To Chant:
Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah
Meaning: "I bow to the Sun, the source of light and life."
Benefits:
- Traditionally chanted for abundance, health and peace
- Invokes Lord Sun's blessings
- Brings positivity and growth in life.
Sunday is ruled by the planet Sun (Image: Pexels)
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Regular chanting of the mantras each day will not only invite peace and prosperity in an individual's life but also bring positivity, inner peace, and invoke divine blessings.
FAQs
1. Which mantra to chant on Monday?
Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiva. So chanting 'Om Namah Shivay' will be quite beneficial.
2. How do mantras help in inviting prosperity and success?
Mantras are believed to align one's energy with the cosmic forces. Thus, when our mind is calm and focused, we are able to concentrate on our work.