Mantras hold immense spiritual significance in Hinduism. According to Vedic astrology, chanting a mantra each day of the week is believed to invite positive energy, peace, success and also aligns the energy of an individual with the natural cosmic rhythm.

It is also believed that chanting specific mantras based on the deity associated with that day can also bring balance in the horoscope by reducing the malefic effects of certain planets.

Here are seven mantras for each day of the week that you can chant for peace and prosperity.

Monday

Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and its ruling planet is the Moon. So, the day governs the mind, emotions, and peace.

Best Mantra To Chant:

Om Namah Shivaya

Meaning: "I bow to Lord Shiva, the auspicious one."

Benefits:

Calms the mind and provides emotional balance

Invokes Lord Shiva's blessings

Strengthens relationships and supports overall well-being

Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiva (Image: Pexels)

Tuesday

Tuesday is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the ardent devotee of Lord Ram. It's ruling planet is Mars, the planet of aggression, action and energy.

Best Mantra To Chant:

Om Ham Hanumate Namah

Meaning: "I bow to Lord Hanuman, the embodiment of devotion and strength."

Benefits:

Traditionally chanted for courage, strength, and protection

Invokes Lord Hanuman's protection

Provides relief from Mangal-dosha

Wednesday

Wednesday is ruled by Mercury (Budh), the planet that governs intellect and communication. It is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and lord of wisdom.