Aaj Ka Panchang 23 August 2025: Panchang is an important ancient Hindu calendar that helps determine good and bad times for different activities based on the positions of celestial bodies. The Hindu Panchang has five main components: Vaar (day of the week), Tithi (lunar day), Karana (half-day), Nakshatra (star constellation), and Yoga (planetary combination). These elements assist people in planning significant life events to align with positive cosmic energies. By using the Panchang, people can make better choices and steer clear of unlucky times, which promotes harmony and success in their endeavours.
Daily Panchang Insights For 23 August 2025
According to the Panchang, on the 23rd of August 2025, the inauspicious Rahu Kaal period will occur from 05:14 PM to 06:51 PM. Tri Pushkara Yog and Sarvartha Siddhi Yog will also be formed. Auspicious tasks can also be performed in Abhijit Muhurat and Amrit Kaal. Additionally, it is advisable to avoid travelling in the West direction due to the Disha Shool.
Read the important Panchang details for today below:
Aaj Ka Panchang 23 August 2025
16, Bhadrapada
Shukla Paksha, Pratipada
2082 Kalayukta, Vikrama Samvata
- Sunrise: 05:55 AM
- Sunset: 06:51 PM
- Moonrise: 06:42 AM
- Moonset: 07:34 PM
- Tithi: Pratipada up to 11:48 AM, Dwitiya
- Nakshatra: Purva Phalguni up to 02:05 AM, Aug 25, Uttara Phalguni
- Paksha: Shukla Paksha
- Yog: Shiva up to 12:30 PM, Siddha
Auspicious Timings
- Brahm Muhurat: 04:27 AM to 05:11 AM
- Abhijit Muhurat: 11:57 AM to 12:49 PM
- Amrit Kaal: 07:22 PM to 09:03 PM
- Godhuli Muhurat: 06:51 PM to 07:13 PM
- Vijaya Muhurat: 02:33 PM to 03:24 PM
- Nishita Muhurat: 12:01 AM, Aug 25 to 12:46 AM, Aug 25
Inauspicious Timings
- Rahu Kaal: 05:14 PM to 06:51 PM
- Gulikai Kalam: 03:37 PM to 05:14 PM
- Yamganda: 12:23 PM to 02:00 PM
- Dur Muhuratam: 05:08 PM to 06:00 PM
Disha Shool - West
Benefits Of Consulting Panchang In Hindu Astrology
Consulting the Dainik Panchang offers significant benefits. It helps people manage life's complexities and connect with cosmic harmony. By matching activities with celestial rhythms, individuals can identify the best times for important tasks, rituals, and personal choices. The Panchang provides information on planetary positions, lunar days, and yogas. This data helps people plan their days, finances, and spiritual practices more effectively. Regularly checking the Panchang improves decision-making and fosters a sense of balance and purpose.
