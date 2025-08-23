Aaj Ka Panchang 24 August 2025: Based on the positions of celestial bodies, the Panchang, an important ancient Hindu calendar, helps determine when various activities are good and bad. Vaar (day of the week), Tithi (lunar day), Karana (half-day), Nakshatra (star constellation), and Yoga (planetary combination) are the five primary parts of the Hindu Panchang. These components help people schedule important life events to coincide with uplifting cosmic energies. People can avoid bad luck and make wiser decisions by using the Panchang, which fosters harmony and success in all that they do.

Daily Panchang Insights For 24 August 2025 According to the Panchang, on the 24th of August 2025, the inauspicious Rahu Kaal period will occur from 05:14 PM to 06:51 PM. Tri Pushkara Yog and Sarvartha Siddhi Yog will be formed. Auspicious tasks can also be performed in Abhijit Muhurat and Amrit Kaal. Additionally, it is advisable to avoid travelling in the West direction due to the Disha Shool.

Read the important Panchang details for today below: Aaj Ka Panchang 24 August 2025 16, Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha, Pratipada 2082 Kalayukta, Vikrama Samvata - Sunrise: 05:55 AM - Sunset: 06:51 PM - Moonrise: 06:42 AM - Moonset: 07:34 PM - Tithi: Pratipada up to 11:48 AM, Dwitiya - Nakshatra: Purva Phalguni up to 02:05 AM, Aug 25, Uttara Phalguni - Paksha: Shukla Paksha - Yog: Shiva up to 12:30 PM, Siddha Auspicious Timings - Brahm Muhurat: 04:27 AM to 05:11 AM - Abhijit Muhurat: 11:57 AM to 12:49 PM - Amrit Kaal: 07:22 PM to 09:03 PM - Godhuli Muhurat: 06:51 PM to 07:13 PM - Vijaya Muhurat: 02:33 PM to 03:24 PM - Nishita Muhurat: 12:01 AM, Aug 25 to 12:46 AM, Aug 25 Inauspicious Timings - Rahu Kaal: 05:14 PM to 06:51 PM - Gulikai Kalam: 03:37 PM to 05:14 PM - Yamganda: 12:23 PM to 02:00 PM - Dur Muhuratam: 05:08 PM to 06:00 PM Disha Shool - West Benefits Of Consulting Panchang In Hindu Astrology There are many advantages to consulting the Dainik Panchang. It assists people in connecting with cosmic harmony and navigating the complexities of life. People can determine the ideal times for significant tasks, rituals, and personal decisions by aligning their activities with celestial rhythms. The Panchang offers details on yogas, lunar days, and planetary positions. People can more efficiently plan their days, finances, and spiritual activities with the use of this data. Checking the Panchang on a regular basis promotes balance and purpose and enhances decision-making.