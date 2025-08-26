Aaj Ka Panchang 27 August 2025: Based on celestial assignments, the Panchang, an old Hindu calendar, is essential for identifying favourable and unfavourable periods. Vaar (day of the week), Tithi (lunar day), Karana (half-day), Nakshatra (star constellation), and Yoga (planetary combination) are its five primary components. When combined, these help people match significant life events with favourable cosmic energies. People may prevent bad luck, steer clear of unfavourable periods and make better decisions by adhering to the Panchang. It promotes harmony, wealth and balance by enabling everyday deeds and significant events to align with heavenly direction.

Daily Panchang Insights For 27 August 2025 According to the Panchang, on the 27th of August 2025, the inauspicious Rahu Kaal period will occur from 12:24 PM to 01:56 PM. Bhadra will also cast its shadow. Auspicious tasks can also be performed in Abhijit Muhurat and Amrit Kaal. Additionally, it is advisable to avoid travelling in the North direction due to the Disha Shool.

Read the important Panchang details for today below: Aaj Ka Panchang 27 August 2025 19, Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha, Chaturthi 2082 Kalayukta, Vikrama Samvata - Sunrise: 06:14 AM - Sunset: 06:33 PM - Moonrise: 09:12 AM - Moonset: 09:19 PM - Tithi: Chaturthi up to 03:44 PM, Panchami - Nakshatra: Chitra up to Full Night - Paksha: Shukla Paksha - Yog: Shubha up to 12:35 PM, Shukla Auspicious Timings - Brahm Muhurat: 04:41 AM to 05:28 AM - Abhijit Muhurat: None - Amrit Kaal: 01:37 AM, August 28 to 03:24 AM, August 28 - Godhuli Muhurat: 06:33 PM to 06:56 PM - Vijaya Muhurat: 02:27 PM to 03:16 PM - Nishita Muhurat: 12:00 AM, August 28 to 12:47 AM, August 28 Inauspicious Timings - Rahu Kaal: 12:24 PM to 01:56 PM - Gulikai Kalam: 10:51 AM to 12:24 PM - Yamganda: 07:47 AM to 09:19 AM - Dur Muhuratam: 11:59 AM to 12:48 PM - Bhadra: 06:14 AM to 03:44 PM Disha Shool - North Benefits Of Consulting Panchang In Hindu Astrology There are numerous advantages to consulting the Dainik Panchang since it assists people in handling the complexity of life while maintaining a sense of cosmic harmony. One can determine the best times for significant jobs, rituals and individual decisions by coordinating activities with celestial cycles. The Panchang offers assistance for daily planning and offers insightful information about planetary placements, yogas and lunar days. People may more clearly manage their finances, schedules and spiritual activities with this understanding. In addition to enhancing decision-making, regularly consulting the Panchang offers direction and a stronger sense of oneness with the universe's inherent flow.