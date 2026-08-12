If you have always wanted to read the Bhagavad Gita but don't know where to start, you can follow a simple 10-minute routine daily. The Bhagavad Gita contains 18 chapters and hundreds of verses, each offering teachings on various themes of life. Reading it in one sitting can be overwhelming.

Instead, following a simple 10-minute routine can make the experience easier and more meaningful. Here is the 10-minute routine that every beginner can follow: Minute 1: Start With The Right Intention If you really want to understand the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, then you need to prepare your mindset just as Arjun did by approaching it with humility, surrender, and a desire to transform rather than focusing only on gaining knowledge. Create a space around yourself, spend a minute settling down, and try to calm your mind and focus on your intention.

Minutes 2-5: Read One Chapter At A Time Each chapter of the Bhagavad Gita offers timeless lessons. Instead of trying to finish the Gita quickly, focus more on what it teaches and understand how it applies to your life. Don't rush; read slowly, reflect, and journal your thoughts.

Minutes 6-8: Understand The Meaning The Gita is not just a mental or moral text; it is deeply spiritual. Approaching it with love and reverence can bring a deeper understanding and change. So, for the next three minutes, think about what you have just read.

Ask yourself a few questions, such as: What is the main message of these verses? What is Lord Krishna trying to teach Arjun? Is this something that applies to my current situation? This step is important because reading the Gita is not enough; understanding and reflecting on its wisdom is equally significant. The Bhagavad Gita is not just a mental or moral text but is deeply spiritual (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Why Was The Bhagavad Gita Narrated Only To Arjuna? Minute 9: Choose One Lesson Pick one thought or teaching from the reading that you like and try to remember it throughout the day. For example, if you read about detachment, remind yourself of this principle when you feel stressed about the result.

Minute 10: End With Self-Reflection Use this final minute to reflect on just what you have learned. You can also use this time to mentally express gratitude to Lord Krishna for the opportunity to learn from the Gita.

If you like journaling, write down one sentence or verse that you feel most connected to. Over time, these small notes can help remind you of important lessons or messages when you need them.

How To Make This Routine A Habit? To make something a habit, the most important thing is to maintain consistency rather than focus on speed. Choose a fixed time, such as early morning or before going to bed, and try to follow it regularly.

The most important thing is to maintain consistency rather than focus on speed when reading Bhagavad Gita (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 6 Spiritual Lessons From Bhagavad Gita A Genz Should Know Remember, the Bhagavad Gita is not a book to be read just once but has a high chance of becoming a life companion. Even reading a few verses daily, with the right mindset and devotion, can create a profound transformation.

Also In News