Bhagavad Gita Quotes On Karma: The Bhagavad Gita is not merely a sacred text but a spiritual guide that teaches people to live a purposeful life. The most important teaching from the Bhagavad Gita is on Karma and its consequences.

In the Gita, Lord Krishna explains to Arjuna that Karma does not only mean doing work but also how we act and respond. By incorporating these teachings in life, a person can truly transform and become a better version of themselves.

Here are some Bhagavad Gita quotes on Karma.

In the Gita, Lord Krishna explains to Arjuna that Karma does not only mean doing work but also how we act and respond (Image: Facebook/krishnacreation)

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20+ Bhagavad Gita Quotes On Karma

"Those who follow this teaching of Mine with faith and without envy become free from the bondage of karma."

"Even a man of knowledge acts according to his own nature, for everyone follows their nature. What can repression accomplish?"

"One who restrains the senses and organs of action but whose mind dwells on sense objects certainly deludes themselves and is called a pretender."

"All activities are carried out by the three modes of material nature. But in ignorance, the soul, deluded by false ego, thinks 'I am the doer.'"

"From anger comes delusion, from delusion loss of memory, from loss of memory destruction of intelligence, and from destruction of intelligence one perishes."

"The steadily devoted soul attains unadulterated peace because they offer the results of all activities to Me."

"Those who are motivated only by desire for the fruits of action are miserable, for they are constantly anxious about the results of what they do."

"I am equally disposed to all living entities. There is no one hateful or dear to Me. But those who worship Me with devotion, they are in Me, and I am also in them."

"Whatever you do, whatever you eat, whatever you offer in sacrifice, whatever you give away, whatever austerities you practice - do that as an offering to Me."

"For one who has conquered the mind, the mind is the best of friends; but for one who has failed to do so, the mind will remain the greatest enemy."

"One who performs their duty without attachment, surrendering the results to the Supreme, is not affected by sinful action, as the lotus leaf is untouched by water."

"A person in divine consciousness, although engaged in seeing, hearing, touching, smelling, eating, moving, sleeping, and breathing, always knows within that they do nothing at all."

"The humble sage sees with equal vision a learned brahmin, a cow, an elephant, a dog, and an outcaste."

"Having abandoned attachment to the fruits of action, ever satisfied, without dependency, though engaged in actions, one does nothing at all."

"One who sees inaction in action and action in inaction is intelligent among humans and is in the transcendental position, although engaged in all sorts of activities."

"One who is free from attachment, liberated, with mind established in knowledge, performing work as sacrifice - all karma is dissolved."

"Just as fire is covered by smoke, mirror by dust, and embryo by the womb, similarly, knowledge is covered by desire."

"Therefore, without attachment, constantly perform the duty that should be done, for by performing action without attachment, one attains the Supreme."

"Work done as a sacrifice for the Divine is liberating. Otherwise, work binds one to this material world."

"It is better to engage in one's own occupation, even though one may perform it imperfectly, than to accept another's occupation and perform it perfectly."

"Everyone is forced to act helplessly according to the qualities acquired from the modes of material nature; therefore no one can refrain from doing something, not even for a moment."

"The wise, engaged in devotional service, take refuge in the Lord and free themselves from the cycle of birth and death by renouncing the fruits of action. Thus they attain that state beyond all miseries."

"Perform your duty equipoised, O Arjuna, abandoning all attachment to success or failure. Such equanimity is called yoga."

The most important teaching from the Bhagavad Gita is on Karma and its consequences (Image: Pexels)