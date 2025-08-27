Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, additionally known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chavithi, or Vinayagar Chaturthi, commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the revered god of knowledge and wealth. The Ganesh Utsav begins from Ganesh Chaturthi, where beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha are placed in homes and large public pandals. People come together to celebrate the arrival of Bappa and offer heartfelt prayers. As acts of devotion, devotees honour Bappa by reciting holy Hindu texts, chanting Vedic hymns, praying, and keeping fasts. This year, Ganeshotsav begins on 27th August 2025 with Ganesh Chatuthi and ends on 6th September 2025, with Anant Chaturdashi.

In addition to offering heartfelt prayers to Bappa, devotees must not make certain mistakes during these 10 days to avoid displeasing Lord Ganesha and to invite success and prosperity at their doorstep. Below is the list of 7 mistakes that devotees must refrain from making to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with utmost sincerity:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 7 Mistakes To Avoid During 10-Day Ganesh Utsav 1. Do Not Neglect The Worship Of Ganpati Bappa Whether you're welcoming Lord Ganesha for 3, 5, or all 10 days, remember to treat him like a special guest. Offer him food, water, flowers and show your devotion daily. Devotees must not neglect the worship of Ganpati Bappa 2. Do Not Cook Onion, Garlic, Meat Or Other Tamasic Items A sattvik, or pure, diet should be followed during Ganesh Chaturthi. Avoid alcohol, non-vegetarian foods, and tamasic foods like garlic and onions, even if you are not fasting. In the presence of Lord Ganesha, eating simple, clean meals maintains a spiritual, pure, and respectful atmosphere in the home.

3. Do Not Leave Ganpati Bappa Alone At Home You wouldn't leave a guest alone, right? It's the same with Lord Ganesha. While he's visiting, make sure someone's always home with the idol. Keep showing your respect and love for him. 4. Do Not Engage In Arguments Or Conflict When Bappa Is At Home When Lord Ganesha is at your home, it is important to maintain a calm and peaceful environment. Avoid arguments or negativity. The devotees must focus on kindness, love, and positivity within their family. It is thought that Bappa blesses homes filled with joy, unity, and peace, creating a truly divine and uplifting atmosphere.

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha and the onset of the 10-day Ganesh Utsav festivities. (Image Source: The Daily Jagran) 5. Do Not Close The Main Door Of Your Home During The Day During Ganesh Chaturthi, leaving the front door open is a way to greet Lord Ganesha. Ask family, friends, and neighbours to take part in prayers and festivities. Performing daily puja and aarti together strengthens faith and builds a sense of unity and happiness in the home.

6. Do Not Keep Your Home Unclean It is important to keep your home clean during Ganesh Chaturthi. A messy or dirty area can disrupt the sacred and positive atmosphere of the home. Cleanliness helps create a pure and calm space for Lord Ganesha, inviting his blessings of happiness, wealth and peace into your home.