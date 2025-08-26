Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: One of the most cherished and widely observed celebrations in Mumbai is Ganesh Chaturthi, which wraps Maharashtra with lively decorations, enthusiastic chants, and sincere devotion. People welcome Ganpati Bappa, who removes obstacles and bestows wisdom and prosperity during this festive period. Families, friends, and communities are all beautifully tied together by the festival. Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai's most famous and venerated Ganesh idol is the highlight of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. To witness and obtain blessings from this divine idol, thousands of devotees travel from all over the nation. This year, Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan start date falls on 27th August 2025 till September 6.

Check out all the significant information regarding the Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 aarti schedule, visarjan date, and other important details below:

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan Date And Timings

This year, the Lalbaugcha Raja 2024 Darshan will begin on August 27, 2025 with Ganesh Chaturthi, and ends on September 6, 2025 with Anant Chaturdashi. According to the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, the Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 darshan timings will fall between 5 AM to 11 PM every day during Ganesh Utsav celebrations.