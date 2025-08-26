- By Kashish Rai
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: One of the most cherished and widely observed celebrations in Mumbai is Ganesh Chaturthi, which wraps Maharashtra with lively decorations, enthusiastic chants, and sincere devotion. People welcome Ganpati Bappa, who removes obstacles and bestows wisdom and prosperity during this festive period. Families, friends, and communities are all beautifully tied together by the festival. Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai's most famous and venerated Ganesh idol is the highlight of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. To witness and obtain blessings from this divine idol, thousands of devotees travel from all over the nation. This year, Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan start date falls on 27th August 2025 till September 6.
Check out all the significant information regarding the Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 aarti schedule, visarjan date, and other important details below:
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan Date And Timings
This year, the Lalbaugcha Raja 2024 Darshan will begin on August 27, 2025 with Ganesh Chaturthi, and ends on September 6, 2025 with Anant Chaturdashi. According to the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, the Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 darshan timings will fall between 5 AM to 11 PM every day during Ganesh Utsav celebrations.
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan Start And End Date
|Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan Start Date
|27th August, 2025
|Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan End Date
|6th September, 2025
|Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan Types
|Mukh Darshan, Charan Sparsh Darshan
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan Timings And Visarjan Date
|Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Daily Darshan Timings
|5:00 PM - 11:00 AM
|Average Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan Timings Per Person
|10-15 Mins
|Entry Gates For Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan
|Siddhi Gate (Free Darshan), Riddhi Gate (Paid Darshan)
|Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Visarjan Date
|7th September, 2025 (Expected)
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Aarti Timings And Schedule
|Morning Aarti
|7:00 AM - 7:30 AM
|Mid-Day Aarti
|12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
|Evening Aarti
|7:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Night Aarti
|10 PM - 10:30 PM
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan Schedule
|Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan Timings (General)
|5:00 AM - 11:00 PM
|Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Charan Sparsh Darshan
|6:00 AM - 11:00 PM
|Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Mukh Darshan
|6:00 AM - 11:00 PM
|Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Live Darshan Online
|24 Hour Streaming
Lalbaugcha Raja is a famous Ganpati Pandal, installed every year during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Image Source: Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal)
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Significance Of Navsacha Ganpati - The Wish-Fulfilling Deity
One of Mumbai's most revered and celebrated Ganesh idols, Lalbaugcha Raja (the King of Lalbaug), is installed annually during Ganesh Chaturthi. The idol was created as a token of appreciation by the Koli community's fishermen and traders in 1934 after their wish of a permanent marketplace was fulfilled. Lalbaugcha Raja has since come to represent faith, hope and divine mercy. As the most prominent figure of Maharashtra's Ganesh festival and a timeless symbol of communal devotion, his majestic form attracts people from all walks of life.
Lalbaugcha Raja is considered to be unique because devotees believe that he is Navsacha Ganpati, the fulfiller of wishes. During the 10-day celebration, this belief attracts almost 1.5 million devotees every day, all of whom have a wish to get their desires fulfilled. Devotees wait in long lines for hours or even days to catch a glimpse of the idol, which is open for darshan for eleven days. In a magnificent procession that symbolises devotion and Ganpati Visarjan's bittersweet farewell, the idol is submerged in the Arabian Sea at Girgaon Chowpatty on Anant Chaturdashi.
Over the years, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has developed into a centre of culture and spirituality that attracts both tourists and devotees from all over the world. While the pandal decorations have distinctive themes that emphasise traditions, social messages, or communal values, the idol is frequently decorated in magnificent apparel. In Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja is a living representation of devotion and solidarity in addition to being a festival idol. The opportunity to bow before Navsacha Ganpati is a spiritual experience that instils renewed energy.