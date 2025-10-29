Gopashtami 2025 is a highly significant festival dedicated to celebrating the bond between Lord Krishna and cows. According to the Hindu Panchang, Gopashtami takes place on the eighth day (Ashtami tithi) of the Shukla Paksha in Kartik month. This festival shows how important cows and their protection are. In Hinduism, the cow is considered a holy mother and is very dear to Lord Shri Krishna. Thus, this significant festival is very important in Vrindavan, Mathura, and the Braj area. On this sacred occasion, Radha Rani gives once-a-year darshan of her lotus feet and is adorned in the vesh or costume of a cowherd or Gwala. This year, Gopashtami will be observed on 30th October 2025.

Check out all the important details about the date, time, shubh muhurat, significance and rituals associated with Gopashtami below:

Gopashtami 2025: Date And Time

Below are the details regarding the date and Ashtami tithi start and end time for Gopashtami:

- Gopashtami 2025 Date: 30th October 2025, Thursday

- Ashtami Tithi Begins: 09:23 AM, 29th October 2025

- Ashtami Tithi Ends: 10:06 AM, 30th October 2025

Gopashtami 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Below is the list of auspicious timings on Gopashtami:

- Abhijit Muhurat: 11:02 AM to 11:47 AM

- Amrit Kaal: 07:42 AM to 09:22 AM

- Ravi Yog: 06:33 PM to 05:46 AM, October 31

Lord Krishna and the holy cows are worshipped on the sacred occasion of Gopashtami. (Image Source: Freepik)

Gopashtami 2025: Significance

The festival of Gopashtami is associated with the life of Lord Krishna. On this day, Nanda Maharaja sent Lord Krishna and Balarama to graze cows for the first time. At this age, both boys were ready to take on the responsibility of caring for cows. According to another legend, Lord Krishna forbade the people of Braj from worshipping Lord Indra, which angered Lord Indra and caused heavy rains in Braj.