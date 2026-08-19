Pearl, also known as Moti, is one of the most popular gemstones. In Vedic astrology, pearl is associated with the Moon and is believed to bring mental clarity, inner peace and emotional balance to the wearer. However, due to its popularity and many benefits, people often find fake pearls being sold in the market.

To protect yourselves from scams, there are 7 ways to check the authenticity of pearls. 7 Ways To Check The Authenticity Of Pearl(Moti) The simple and authentic way to test the authenticity of a pearl is by checking these few things: 1. Check The Pearl’s Surface (The Tooth Test) This is one of the most popular and simple tests to check the authenticity of a pearl. In this test, you just need to take the pearl and gently rub it against your front tooth.

A real pearl has a rough texture because of microscopic crystals that form the layers of nacre. On the other hand, the fake pearl will have a smooth surface. 2. The Touch Method Another popular and easy method to check the authenticity of a pearl is by checking its temperature when touched. A real pearl is cool because of the presence of nacre, while fake ones are at normal room temperature and get heated quickly when held in the hand. 3. Check The Pearl’s Shape You can also check the authenticity of the Pearl by analysing its shape. Real pearls are not perfectly round. It's very rare to find a perfectly round pearl. On the other hand, the fake ones will be perfectly round.

Check the authenticity of the Pearl by analysing its shape (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Thinking Of Wearing Neelam? 7 Things You Must Know Before Buying The Blue Sapphire 4. Rub Two Pearls Together Gently rubbing two pearls can also reveal whether they are real or not. When two real pearls are rubbed together, they create friction due to the presence of nacre. On the other hand, fake ones will smoothly glide against each other when rubbed.

5. Get A Professional Pearl Authentication Test (X-ray) To check the absolute authenticity of pearls, a professional pearl test can also be conducted. The real pearls, when examined under X-ray, will show concentric growth rings, while the fake ones made from plastic or glass will not have these rings.

6. Check The Pearl’s Weight Another easy way to know whether your pearl is original is to check its weight. The real ones are heavier than the imitations. You can toss them in your hand and feel the weight. 7. Inspect The Drill Hole The drilled hole is an observation test. The drill holes in real moti are small compared to fake ones. The drill holes in real pearls are clean and have a crisp edge, while fake ones have flaking or inconsistent finishes.

The drilled hole is an observation test (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Are You Wearing The Wrong Gemstone? Find The Right One For Your Zodiac Sign These are a few simple techniques to check the authenticity of your pearl. It is always advised that if an individual is buying a pearl for astrological purposes, they should first consult an astrologer.