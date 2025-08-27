Kshamavani Parva 2025 or Forgiveness Day is an important day in Jainism where people forgive and ask for forgiveness. For Digambaras, it's on the first day of the Ashvin Krishna month. Shwetambars observe it on Samvatsari, the last day of Paryushana. Jains greet each other with Micchami Dukkadam, which means May any harm I have caused be forgiven. This day is spiritually meaningful because Jain community members humbly ask for forgiveness for their mistakes. By releasing old burdens, they accept harmony, peace, and a new start based on compassion and coexistence. This year, Kshamavani Parva, Uttam Kshama or Samvatsari falls on 28th August 2025.

Khshamavani Parva 2025: Samvatsari Date This year, Kshamavani Parva 2025 date falls on 28th August 2025, Thursday. On this day, Jain devotees will observe Uttam Kshama 2025 or Samvatsari. Khshamavani Parva 2025: Significance The Jain Tirthankar Mahavira taught that forgiveness starts with oneself before being genuinely extended to others. He thought forgiving others showed ultimate forgiveness, leading to spiritual cleansing. He stressed that hurting someone else is like hurting yourself, since all souls are equal. Forgiveness becomes a path of Ahimsa, where anger increases animosity, while forgiveness promotes greater love and peace.

On the sacred day of Kshamavani, Jains seek forgiveness by saying Micchami Dukkadam. (Image Source: Canva) Lord Mahavira said forgiveness is tied to non-violence because it means living and letting others live. Forgiveness leads to kindness by teaching us to be patient and tolerant. Kshamavani Parva celebrates forgiveness as a path to friendship, love, and peace. It reminds us that true forgiveness stops violence and brings back harmony by getting rid of bitterness, calming anger, and ending the need for revenge.