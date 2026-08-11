The Mahamritunjaya mantra, also known as Rudra Mantra or Tryambakam Mantra, comes from the Rigveda and is one of the most sacred verses in Hindu spirituality. This powerful mantra is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is traditionally associated with overcoming the fear of death.

This mantra is also believed to support spiritual growth, mental clarity, and emotional balance. Let's understand its lyrics, meaning, benefits, and the correct way to chant it. Mahamrityunjaya Mantra Lyrics In Sanskrit And English ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम्। उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान् मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात्॥ Om Tryambakam yajaamahe sugandhim pushtivardhanam | Urvaarukamiva bandhanaan-mrityormuksheeya maamritaat || Mahamrityunjaya Mantra Meaning Maha - great

Mrutyu - death

Jay - victory

Om - the primordial, sacred sound of the universe

Tryambakam - the three-eyed one

Yajamahe - we worship

Sugandhim - fragrance like incense

Pushtivardhanam - that which increases our vitality

Uruvaurukamiva - like a gourd or cucumber

Bandhanaat - getting freedom from bondage

Mrityormukshiya - freedom from death

Ma amritaat - not from immortality

Meaning: "We worship the three-eyed Lord Shiva, who nourishes and nurtures all beings. May He free us from the bondage of death, just as a ripe cucumber is easily freed from its vine and lead us toward immortality." Mahamrityunjaya mantra is believed to support spiritual growth, mental clarity, and emotional balance (Image: Facebook/lordshiva) Origin And Mythological Significance According to a popular legend, the story associated with the Mahamrityunjaya mantra revolves around the Sage Markandeya, who is believed to have received this mantra from Lord Shiva. It was said that Markendeya was destined to have a short life. However, his deep devotion and his sincere chanting of this mantra touched Lord Shiva, who ultimately blessed him and protected him from death.

That is why this mantra is mostly associated with: Overcoming death

Seeking protection during difficult times

Praying for health and well-being Benefits Of Chanting Mahamrityunjaya Mantra Regular chanting of this mantra is believed to offer several spiritual and emotional benefits, such as: Helps to restore energy and supports recovery from Illness.

Reduces stress by calming the heart rate and the nervous system.

Promotes better sleep quality

Eliminates fear of death and loss.

Provides emotional balance

Improves concentration and inner peace

Protects from negative energies and misfortune How To Chant Mahamrityunjaya Mantra Correctly 1. Choose an appropriate time: Early morning or around sunset is considered ideal to chant the Mahamritunjaya Mantra.

2. Sit comfortably: Sit cross-legged with your spine straight, and if possible, face the east or north direction.

3. Chant 108 times: Traditionally, the mantra should be chanted 108 times using a mala for counting.

4. Focus on pronunciation: Try to pronounce the Sanskrit words clearly and maintain a steady rhythm while chanting.

5. Create a peaceful space: Light a diya or incense and keep a Shiva linga or an image of Lord Shiva nearby, if possible.

Early morning or around sunset is considered ideal to chant the Mahamritunjaya Mantra (Image: Facebook/lordshiva) ALSO READ: Sawan 2026: 5 Sacred Books On Lord Shiva That Every Mahadev Devotee Should Read The Mahamrityunjaya Mantra dedicated to Lord Shiva carries deep spiritual meaning in Hindu tradition. Its chanting is traditionally associated with inner strength, peace, protection, and overcoming the fear of death. With proper pronunciation, a dedicated practice space, and regular practice, chanting the mantra can become a meaningful part of one’s spiritual routine and provide a sense of calm, focus and emotional strength.

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