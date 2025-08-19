Masik Shivratri August 2025: A sacred day that is dedicated to honouring Lord Shiva's incarnation as a lingam, Masik Shivaratri is celebrated on the fourteenth night of the waning moon phase. The divine union is symbolised by the convergence of Shiva and Shakti on this holy occasion. In pursuit of spiritual development and emancipation, devotees perform special pujas and fast. Fasting is thought to improve both physical and mental health, and visiting the temples of Lord Shiva is regarded as auspicious. On this day, followers of Shiva worship him in hopes of achieving moksha or liberation and receiving the Lord's blessings. This year, Masik Shivratri during Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha falls on 21st August 2025.

Masik Shivratri August 2025: Date And Time - Masik Shivratri August 2025 Date: 21st August 2025 - Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 01:58 PM, 20th August 2025 - Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 12:44 PM, 21st August 2025 Masik Shivratri August 2025: Nishita Kaal Muhurat The Nishita Kaal Muhurat to worship Lord Shiva on Masik Shivratri is from 12:02 AM to 12:46 AM on 22nd August 2025. Masik Shivratri August 2025: Significance The union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is symbolised by the divine convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which occurs on Shivratri. A dispute between Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma was resolved on this night, according to ancient legend, when Shiva appeared as a lingam. Shiva's limitless power was symbolised by the lingam, a column of fire. Because of Shiva's reprimand for Brahma's deceit, Brahma no longer has temples on Earth. Shivratri is a spiritually significant night that is used to commemorate this event.

The heroic deed of Lord Shiva during the Samudra Manthan is also emphasised in the legend surrounding Shivratri. Shiva drank the cosmic ocean's poison to save the world when it threatened the universe. The poison settled in his throat and turned it blue, but Goddess Parvati held it, stopping it from spreading. Shiva gained the moniker "Neelakanda," or "one with the blue throat," for this altruistic deed.

According to the Hindu Panchang, Masik Shivratri is observed every month during the Chaturdashi tithi of Krishna Paksha. This sacred night is highly auspicious to worship Lord Shiva. (Image Source: Canva) On Shivratri, worshipping Lord Shiva is believed to grant blessings and fulfilment of desires. In an effort to overcome challenges and achieve spiritual development, devotees observe fasts. In particular, women fast for the sake of their families' welfare or for the husbands they want. Devotees seek protection and direction from Lord Shiva's boundless power and kindness by connecting with the divine through the celebration of Shivratri.

Masik Shivratri August 2025: Rituals After taking a morning bath, lighting a Diya and incense sticks, and praying to Lord Shiva, Masik Shivratri commences. In order to worship the lingam, devotees bring honey, milk, sandalwood paste, bel leaves, fruits, and flowers to Shiva temples. Throughout the day, reciting "Om Namah Shivaya" promotes both physical and mental health. By establishing a connection between followers and Lord Shiva's divine energy, this holy mantra promotes inner peace and spiritual development.

With 'Abhishek', a ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam with milk, ghee, honey, rose water, and other holy materials, the Shivaratri Puja culminates at midnight. In order to obtain Lord Shiva's blessings for wealth, health, and the removal of obstacles, devotees recite the Shivratri Vrat Katha and chant Shiva mantras. Devotees eat the prasad after performing the puja.

A significant aspect of Masik Shivratri is fasting, some followers observe a rigorous "nirjala" fast during which they abstain from food and liquids. Others eat sattvic foods such as fruits, non-grain dishes, milk desserts, and potatoes that aren't cooked with onions or garlic. Meat, pulses, lentils, rice, wheat and salt should all be avoided. The sacred rite is completed the following morning with Parana, marking the end of the fast.