  • Source:JND

Goddess Saraswati-Inspired Baby Girl Names With Meanings: Still searching for a perfect name for your daughter? Names inspired by Goddess Saraswati can be quite helpful. Goddess Saraswati is one of the most revered deities. She is the embodiment of knowledge, creativity, learning, wisdom and arts. Names inspired by her not only reflect these qualities but are also believed to imbue your child’s identity with values of wisdom and enlightenment.

Here are some modern unique names inspired by Goddess Saraswati with meanings.

goddess sarwasti

Goddess Saraswati is one of the most revered deities (Image: Pexels)

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Goddess Saraswati-Inspired Baby Girl Names With Meanings

Name Meaning Connection with Goddess Saraswati
Sharada Goddess of learning A revered name of Goddess Saraswati
Vani Speech, voice Associated with divine speech and knowledge
Bharati Knowledge, eloquence Another name associated with Saraswati
Veena Musical instrument Saraswati is traditionally depicted holding a veena
Vidya Knowledge, learning Represents knowledge and wisdom
Medha Intelligence, wisdom Associated with intellect and learning
Vagdevi Goddess of speech A traditional name of Saraswati
Veenapani One who holds the veena Refers to Goddess Saraswati
Hansini One associated with the swan Saraswati's traditional vahana is the swan
Sharda Goddess of learning A popular name for Saraswati
Aishani Divine, auspicious Can be used as a spiritual name
Pragya Wisdom, intelligence Reflects the qualities associated with knowledge
Dhriti Patience, courage Represents a positive virtue
Smriti Memory, remembrance Associated with learning and knowledge
Kala Art, skill Saraswati is associated with arts and creativity
Kavya Poetry Represents literature and artistic expression
Manjari Cluster/blossom A graceful traditional name
Shruti That which is heard Connected with sacred knowledge and learning
Medhini Earth A traditional Sanskrit-derived name
Jnana Knowledge Represents wisdom and spiritual knowledge
Prajna Wisdom, higher knowledge Associated with intellect and understanding
Lekha Writing Connects with learning and literature
Geetika Little song Reflects music and artistic expression
Swara Musical note Associated with music and Saraswati's veena

indian baby girl compressed

Names inspired by Goddess Saraswati are believed to imbue your child’s identity with values of wisdom and intellect (Image: Pexels)

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Choosing a perfect name for your daughter inspired by the above names is a meaningful way to bestow your child with qualities of wisdom, knowledge, and creativity. These names not only reflect the qualities of the goddess but are also believed to honour religious sentiments.

FAQs

1. What is the significance of choosing a name inspired by Goddess Saraswati?

Choosing a name for your daughter inspired by Goddess Saraswati is believed to imbue the child’s identity with values of wisdom and enlightenment.

2. Suggest three names inspired by Goddess Saraswati that are modern and unique.

Swara, Geetika and Lekha are the three modern and unique names inspired by Goddess Saraswati. 

 

 


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