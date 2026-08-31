Goddess Saraswati-Inspired Baby Girl Names With Meanings: Still searching for a perfect name for your daughter? Names inspired by Goddess Saraswati can be quite helpful. Goddess Saraswati is one of the most revered deities. She is the embodiment of knowledge, creativity, learning, wisdom and arts. Names inspired by her not only reflect these qualities but are also believed to imbue your child’s identity with values of wisdom and enlightenment.
Here are some modern unique names inspired by Goddess Saraswati with meanings.
Goddess Saraswati is one of the most revered deities (Image: Pexels)
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Goddess Saraswati-Inspired Baby Girl Names With Meanings
|Name
|Meaning
|Connection with Goddess Saraswati
|Sharada
|Goddess of learning
|A revered name of Goddess Saraswati
|Vani
|Speech, voice
|Associated with divine speech and knowledge
|Bharati
|Knowledge, eloquence
|Another name associated with Saraswati
|Veena
|Musical instrument
|Saraswati is traditionally depicted holding a veena
|Vidya
|Knowledge, learning
|Represents knowledge and wisdom
|Medha
|Intelligence, wisdom
|Associated with intellect and learning
|Vagdevi
|Goddess of speech
|A traditional name of Saraswati
|Veenapani
|One who holds the veena
|Refers to Goddess Saraswati
|Hansini
|One associated with the swan
|Saraswati's traditional vahana is the swan
|Sharda
|Goddess of learning
|A popular name for Saraswati
|Aishani
|Divine, auspicious
|Can be used as a spiritual name
|Pragya
|Wisdom, intelligence
|Reflects the qualities associated with knowledge
|Dhriti
|Patience, courage
|Represents a positive virtue
|Smriti
|Memory, remembrance
|Associated with learning and knowledge
|Kala
|Art, skill
|Saraswati is associated with arts and creativity
|Kavya
|Poetry
|Represents literature and artistic expression
|Manjari
|Cluster/blossom
|A graceful traditional name
|Shruti
|That which is heard
|Connected with sacred knowledge and learning
|Medhini
|Earth
|A traditional Sanskrit-derived name
|Jnana
|Knowledge
|Represents wisdom and spiritual knowledge
|Prajna
|Wisdom, higher knowledge
|Associated with intellect and understanding
|Lekha
|Writing
|Connects with learning and literature
|Geetika
|Little song
|Reflects music and artistic expression
|Swara
|Musical note
|Associated with music and Saraswati's veena
Names inspired by Goddess Saraswati are believed to imbue your child’s identity with values of wisdom and intellect (Image: Pexels)
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Choosing a perfect name for your daughter inspired by the above names is a meaningful way to bestow your child with qualities of wisdom, knowledge, and creativity. These names not only reflect the qualities of the goddess but are also believed to honour religious sentiments.
FAQs
1. What is the significance of choosing a name inspired by Goddess Saraswati?
Choosing a name for your daughter inspired by Goddess Saraswati is believed to imbue the child’s identity with values of wisdom and enlightenment.
2. Suggest three names inspired by Goddess Saraswati that are modern and unique.
Swara, Geetika and Lekha are the three modern and unique names inspired by Goddess Saraswati.