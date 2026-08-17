What if I told you that if you keep this one thing under your pillow, you can attract wealth? Yes, it may sound surprising, but according to ancient beliefs, bay leaf was once considered one of the most powerful methods to manifest money.

In today's times, manifestation practices are done by using fancy scented candles and meditation bowls. However, in ancient times, people used kitchen spices such as bay leaf, salt, sage, basil or cinnamon for manifestations and cleansing. They believed that these spices carry certain energies that can help in manifestation, and by keeping them under the pillow, they are fulfilled.

Let's understand in detail how to use bay leaf to attract wealth. Why Use Bay Leaf For Manifestation? In ancient times, Romans and Greeks believed that bay leaves hold immense spiritual significance. They were seen as symbols of protection, wisdom, and guidance. People started using them to bring their desires and intentions into reality by focusing on what they want to manifest and using bay leaves as a tool to amplify these thoughts and intentions.

Bay Leaves were seen as symbols of protection, wisdom, and guidance (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Top 5 Zodiac Signs That Are Naturally Good At Manifestation According To Astrology How To Manifest Money By Using Bay Leaf? First, you need a clean, dry bay leaf and a pen or marker to write your wish. Keep in mind to be specific about your wish when writing. For example, instead of writing 'I want money', write 'I attract new opportunities to increase my income'. You can also write that you want to save a specific amount of money or receive money.

After writing your wish, visualise it as if it is happening in real life. Think about what you will feel when your wish is fulfilled and the hard work and effort that you have put in to make it happen.

After visualisation, place the bay leaf safely under your pillow before going to sleep. How Does It Work? It works by focusing on the outcome of the desire, repeating specific affirmations, writing the manifestation in the present tense, and then placing it under the pillow. This process is done before sleep and upon waking up, when the mind is in a receptive state. During this time, your subconscious mind is receptive to thoughts and ideas that align with your goals.

Another benefit of using this technique just before falling asleep is that the mind is at rest. There aren’t many distracting thoughts, fears, doubts and limiting beliefs that can hinder growth. By keeping bay leaf under you pillow you can manifest money (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 5 Ways To Control Negative Thoughts For Better Manifestation So by doing this simple trick, a person can easily manifest money in their life. You can even put the bay leaf inside your wallet too if you don't want to place it under your pillow to attract wealth.