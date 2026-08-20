Do you know that certain lines in your palm can tell whether wealth and good fortune are in your destiny? It may sound surprising, but according to palmistry, certain symbols or lines on the palm are considered auspicious and can even help in attracting good fortune and money.

Let's understand in detail which lines are considered lucky for attracting wealth and luck. 5 Palm Lines Believed To Bring Wealth And Good Fortune Here are five palm lines that can indicate that you will attract wealth and luck in your life: 1. Sun Line The Sun line, also known as the Apollo Line, rises vertically from the bottom of the palm to the ring finger. This line is believed to represent fame, success and personal satisfaction. According to palmistry, a deep, unbroken sun line is considered highly auspicious, as it indicates the person will achieve success, wealth and fame through hard work.

A short sun line means that the person will have fame and will be appreciated for his work, but only after a long time or in specific fields

A broken sun line indicates that the person will achieve success through struggle and by overcoming challenges. The Sun line rises vertically from the bottom of the palm to the ring finger (Image: Gemini AI)

2. Fate Line The fate line, also known as the line of destiny, indicates life events, wealth and career prospects. It is one of the main lines of the palm that starts at the bottom of the palm close to the wrist and moves towards the middle finger.

If the fate line is deep, clear and unbroken, it indicates that the person is highly ambitious, disciplined and will face few obstacles in their career. These people generally earn a lot of money by working diligently in their specific fields.

If the fate line is faint and narrow, it indicates that the person is fickle-minded, confused while making decisions and unclear about their passion.

If the fate line is broken, it represents instability, career obstacles and many changes in professional life. These people are also believed to be strong and adaptable as they have learned to reinvent themselves. The fate line, also known as the line of destiny, indicates life events, wealth and career prospects (Image: Gemini AI)

3. Money Line The money line indicates wealth, financial success and business instincts. The money line is one or more fine vertical lines rising on the Mount of Mercury, the padded area at the base of your little finger. A long and straight money line is believed to indicate long-term wealth and financial success.

A short money line is believed to represent that income will be earned through effort.

A shallow money line represents financial challenges. The money line indicates wealth, financial success and business instincts (Image: Gemini AI)

ALSO READ: Half Moon On Your Palm: What Hidden Personality Traits Could It Reveal According To Palmistry 4. Money Triangle The money triangle is a strong indication of wealth and financial prosperity. This triangle is formed when the head and fate line intersect with each other, and the line of Mercury forms a triangle. This money triangle represents that an individual will generate and save so much money in his lifetime that it can be passed on to the next generation.

If the money triangle is closed, then it indicates that the person will earn and save money through better opportunities.

If the money triangle is open, then it represents financial instability. The money triangle is a strong indication of wealth and financial prosperity (Image: Gemini AI)

5. Stars and Mounts Having a star sign on the palm is considered a positive sign for hidden wealth.

The mount of Jupiter is the area below your index finger. A well-defined mount indicates wealth earned through business. Having a star sign on the palm is considered a positive sign for hidden wealth (Image: Gemini AI)

ALSO READ: Do You Have an ‘M’ On Your Palm? Here’s What It Reveals About You According To Palmistry According to palmistry, having these palm lines is a strong indication of the wealth and good fortune an individual will earn in their life.