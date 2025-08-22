Paryushan Parv 2025 began on 21st August 2025 for Shwetambar Jains and ends on 28th August 2025. According to Jain tradition, Paryushan is a sacred event that is celebrated annually in August or September. During this 8-day spiritual period, Jains reflect on the principal teachings of their religion and engage in fasting, prayer and meditation. This event culminates on Samvatsari or Kshmavani, a day of forgiveness where devotees seek pardon for past mistakes and hurtful actions by saying “Micchami Dukkadam”. It is advised the members of the Jain community must focus on the five main vows during Paryushan Parva.

Check out the list of essential dos and don’ts that the Shwetambar Jain community must follow during this sacred period to celebrate a spiritually fulfilling Paryushan Parva below: Paryushan Parv 2025: Dos And Don'ts Shwetambar Jains Must Follow 1. Follow The Principle Of Ahimsa Or Non-Violence Ahimsa or non-violence is the first and core principle of Jainism. During Paryushan Parv, the Jain devotees must avoid harming any living being. During the Paryushan Parva, Jains choose a more strict vegetarian or vegan diet and refrain from eating after sunset. This practice serves as a reminder of compassion, mindfulness and sensitivity toward all forms of life.

2. Focus On Satya Or Honesty The second principle of Jainism, Satya or honesty is highly significant during Paryushan. Members of the Jain community should refrain from lying, gossiping or speaking harshly with others. During this sacred time, speaking with honesty and humility with others is considered an offering to one’s soul. Put a strong emphasis on silence and mindfulness.

3. Observe Asteya Through The Practice Restraint And Gratitude Asteya or non-stealing, is the third principle in Hinduism. During Paryushan, Jains are reminded not to take anything that does not belong to them. This includes material, emotional and intellectual possessions. This practice additionally means that one must avoid exploitation or taking advantage of others around them. Additionally, the devotees must practice gratitude.

4. Embrace Brahmacharya Or Self-Control The fourth principle of Jainism, Brahmacharya means practising celibacy and control over desires. This principle is greatly respected during Paryushan Parva. While the Jain monks and nuns completely follow this practice, other members of the Jain community must additionally focus on this practice for 8 days of Paryushan by keeping their thoughts and actions pure. Steer clear of excessive entertainment, material desires or sensual distractions.

5. Focus On Apagriha By Reducing Attachment Or Possessiveness The fifth principle of Jainism is known as Aparigraha, and it encourages the members of the Jain community to lessen their attachment to material wealth, people or status. During Paryushan, Jains must take vows to limit their possessions and embrace simplicity. This principle involves not just giving up physical items but also releasing emotional attachments that bind the soul.