Pithori Amavasya 2025, also known as Bhadrapada Amavasya is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Pithori. On this day, Hindu mothers fast and perform puja for their children's safety and health. This year, Pithori Amavasya will be observed on 22nd August 2025. As per the Hindu beliefs, upholding this fast with devotion brings good fortune to the family. Devotees observe this sacred day by taking sacred dips in the rivers, offering prayers to their ancestors, donating to those in need, and performing Pitru Tarpan.

Check out all the detailed information regarding the Pithori Amavasya date, time, significance and puja vidhi for Bhadrapada Amavasya below: Pithori Amavasya 2025: Date And Time This year, Pithori Amavasya 2025 Date falls on 22nd August 2025, Friday. Amavasya tithi begins at 11:55 AM on 22nd August 2025 and ends at 11:35 AM on 23rd August 2025. Pithori Amavasya 2025: Pradosh Puja Muhurat The Pradosh Puja Muhurat to carry out the puja rituals on Pithori Amavasya is from 06:53 PM to 09:06 PM. Pithori Amavasya 2025: Significance According to Hindu beliefs and customs, Hindu mothers worship sixty-four divine goddesses for the well-being and long life of their children on the night of Pithori Amavasya. In ancient times, there was a prevalent practice to make idols of these sixty-four goddesses using wheat flour. Additionally, special meals were offered to the deities as part of the rituals. Ashtamatrukas and Saptamatrukas are also worshipped on Pithori Amavasya. This Hindu event mainly highlights the love mothers have for their children, always ensuring that their children are safe and protected against all harm.

ALSO READ: Pithori Amavasya 2025: 7 Things You Should Not Do On August 22 Bhadrapada Amavasya or Pithori Amavasya is dedicated to the worship of ancestors and Goddess Pithori, particularly to receive blessings of safety and protection. (Image Source: Canva) Hindu legends also suggest that the vrat katha of Pithori Amavasya is believed to have been narrated by Goddess Parvati to the wife of Lord Indra. It is additionally believed that fasting on this day blesses all the family members, and the sons of the family receive blessings of strength, bravery and good health. This day is additionally significant to pay homage to one’s ancestors.

Pithori Amavasya 2025: Puja Vidhi As a part of Pithori Amavasya puja vidhi, devotees must wake up during the Brahma Muhurta. After performing the morning ablutions, devotees must preferably dress in yellow or red clothes. Offering Arghya or water to Surya is customary on this day, followed by Tarpan to pacify the souls of one’s ancestors. Additionally, it is believed that lighting a ghee lamp on the banks of River Ganga on this day brings auspicious rewards and the blessings of one’s ancestors.