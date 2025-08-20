Pithori Amavasya 2025: Amavasya or No Moon day is considered important in Hinduism. Devotees observe this day to honour their ancestors and offer Pitru Tarpan, Pind Daan and Shradh. Pithori Amavasya is particularly observed during the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. This year, Pithori Amavasya 2025 Date is 22nd August 2025. The term 'Pith' refers to flour. As the term suggests, flour is a significant part of the rituals on Pithori Amavasya as it is used in ancestral worship and the puja rituals associated with Goddess Pithori.

On the sacred day of Pithori or Bhadrapada Amavasya 2025, devotees observe a day-long vrat and pray for prosperity and positive growth in their lives. Hindu mothers additionally observe a fast and pray to Goddess Pithori and 64 Yogini Goddesses for the well-being and safety of their children. Pithori Amavasya is additionally an ideal day to perform rituals that pacify the souls of one’s ancestors.

According to the Hindu beliefs, one of the most significant acts that is believed to grant salvation to the souls of one’s ancestors is to perform “Daan-Punya” or charity. On the day of Pithori Amavasya, devotees can donate some particular items to please their ancestors and receive their blessings for growth and prosperity. Check out the list of 5 items that can be donated on Bhadrapada Amavasya below:

Pithori Amavasya 2025 Daan: Things To Donate On Bhadrapada Amavasya 1. Donate Rice And Wheat Donating rice and wheat at the temple, to a brahmin or an orphanage on Pithori Amavasya is believed to invite the blessings of one’s ancestors. This remedy might also help receive the blessings of one’s forefathers for financial prosperity. 2. Ghee Devotees can donate ghee at a local temple for the purpose of lamp-lighting. This donation illuminates the ancestors’ path for their afterlife, thereby inviting their blessings for the prosperity and success of their predecessors. ALSO READ: Pithori Amavasya 2025: Bhadrapada Amavasya Date, Time, Pradosh Puja Muhurat, Significance And Puja Vidhi Bhadrapada Amavasya or Pithori Amavasya is dedicated to the worship of one's ancestors. (Image Source: Canva) 3. Anna Daan Devotees can perform Bhandara or donate grains, sugar, pulses, etc. at a temple, orphanage or charitable organisation. It is believed that feeding the poor or donating food-related items pacifies the souls of ancestors and additionally realises their unfulfilled wishes that they might have had during their lifetime.

4. Clothes It is highly auspicious to donate green, red and yellow clothes on the day of Pithori Amavasya in the name of one’s ancestors. Additionally, devotees must donate white unstitched clothes to a Brahmin to receive the choicest blessings of their forefathers.