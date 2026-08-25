This year, many people are confused about the auspicious time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan as it coincides with a lunar eclipse. Therefore, the Sutak period will also take place, while the Bhadra Kaal will occur a day before Raksha Bandhan. Hence, it is important to know the auspicious time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan 2026: When Is Rakhi? According to Drik Panchang, this year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 28, 2026. The Purnima Tithi begins at 9:08 am on August 27 and ends at 9:48 am on August 28. Raksha Bnadhan celebrates the bond between brother and sister (Image: Pexels) Raksha Bandhan 2026: Why Is Rakhi Tied On Auspicious Time? The ritual of tying rakhi on a brother’s wrist should be performed during shubh muhurat to avoid inauspicious periods like Bhadra Kaal and Rahu Kaal. The ritual is performed at an auspicious time as it is believed to bring positive energy, prosperity and growth into the brother’s life.

The auspicious timing (shubh muhurat) varies from city to city due to local sunrise timings and other Panchang calculations. ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Which Mantra Should You Chant While Tying Rakhi? Know Its Significance Raksha Bandhan 2026: City-Wise Rakhi Tying Time According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for tying Rakhi for each city is as follows: Rakhi Tying Time 2026 In Delhi Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 05:57 AM to 09:48 AM Rakhi Tying Time 2026 In Mumbai Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 06:23 AM to 09:48 AM Rakhi Tying Time 2026 In Kolkata Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 05:18 AM to 09:48 AM Rakhi Tying Time 2026 In Bengaluru Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 06:08 AM to 09:48 AM Rakhi Tying Time 2026 In Chennai Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 06:08 AM to 09:48 AM Rakhi Tying Time 2026 In Hyderabad Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 06:01 AM to 09:48 AM Rakhi Tying Time 2026 In Jaipur Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 06:04 AM to 09:48 AM Raksha Bandhan 2026: When Is Bhadra Kaal? Bhadra Kaal will begin from 9:08 am to 9:32 pm on August 27, 2026. Therefore, Bhadra will end a day before Raksha Bandhan, and there will be no restrictions on tying Rakhi. The ritual of tying rakhi on a brother’s wrist should be performed during shubh muhurat (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Why Is Rakhi Tied On The Right Wrist? Know The Tradition Therefore, check these auspicious times for tying Rakhi according to your city and celebrate this joyous festival with your loved ones. FAQs 1. Why rakhi should be tied on shubh muhurat? he ritual is performed at an auspicious time as it is believed to bring positive energy, prosperity and growth into the brother’s life. 2. Why the shubh muhurat differs from city to city? The auspicious timing (shubh muhurat) varies from city to city due to local sunrise timings and other Panchang calculations.

