Rishi Panchami 2025 is a sacred day to honour seven respected sages: Kashyapa, Atri, Bharadwaja, Vishvamitra, Gautama Maharishi, Jamadagni and Vashishtha. This Hindu festival comes five days after Ganesh Chaturthi. Women usually fast on this day in hopes of receiving blessings and to wash away past wrongdoings. In Kerala, Rishi Panchami is also observed as Vishwakarma Puja. On this sacred day, devotees show respect for the sages' contributions to society and seek spiritual growth by honouring them. This year, Rishi Panchami 2025 date falls on 28th August 2025.

In addition to performing puja, there is a cherished custom of reciting the Rishi Panchami vrat katha to reap the spiritual benefits of this auspicious day. Below, we have listed the lyrics for Rishi Panchami Vrat Katha in Hindi and English below:

Rishi Panchami 2025 Vrat Katha In Hindi बहुत समय पहले, विदर्भ राज्य में एक ब्राह्मण महिला ने अपने पिछले जीवन में किए गए कार्यों के कारण अपने अगले जीवन में बहुत कष्ट झेला। उसने अनजाने में ही माहवारी के दौरान कुछ नियमों का उल्लंघन किया था, जिससे राजस्वला दोष नामक पाप लगा। इसके परिणामस्वरूप उसके शरीर में कीड़े पड़ गए, जिससे उसे बहुत कष्ट हुआ। उसकी स्थिति उसके पिछले अपराधों का सीधा परिणाम थी।

महिला के माता-पिता ने एक बुद्धिमान ऋषि की सलाह ली और उन्होंने बताया कि महिला के कष्ट का कारण क्या है। ऋषि ने सुझाव दिया कि महिला को रishi panchami का व्रत श्रद्धा से रखना चाहिए और विहित अनुष्ठानों का पालन करना चाहिए। उसने ऋषि के निर्देशानुसार उपवास, प्रार्थना और सप्त ऋषियों का सम्मान किया। महिला ने अपने पापों से मुक्त होने की गहरी इच्छा रखते हुए अपने कष्ट से मुक्ति की आशा की।

रishi panchami व्रत का पालन करने से महिला को अंततः अपने कष्ट से मुक्ति मिली। उसकी अनुष्ठानों में श्रद्धा और भक्ति का फल मिला और वह अपने पिछले पापों का प्रायश्चित करने में सफल हुई। यह कथा धार्मिक परंपराओं का पालन करने और प्रायश्चित और भक्ति की शक्ति को दर्शाती है। सप्त ऋषियों की पूजा करके, महिला ने अपने कष्ट से मुक्ति और मोक्ष प्राप्त किया।

Long ago, in the kingdom of Vidarbha, a Brahmin woman faced great suffering in her next life because of the actions she had taken in her previous life. Without realising it, she had broken certain rules while she was menstruating, which led to a sin called Rajaswala Dosha. Because of this, her body was filled with worms, causing her great pain. What happened to her was a direct result of her past mistakes.

The woman's parents sought the help and advice of a wise sage and he told them what was making her suffer. He suggested that the woman must observe the Rishi Panchami fast with devotion and do the rituals as prescribed. She did as he said, fasting, praying, and honouring the Sapta Rishi. The woman deeply wished to cleanse herself of her sins, hoping to get rid of her affliction.