Shirdi Sai Baba, also known as Sai Baba of Shirdi, is one of the most famous spiritual masters who is revered for his timeless wisdom. His teachings transcend religious boundaries and offer practical lessons that continue to guide millions on a journey of faith, love, and selflessness. That is why he is worshipped by both Hindu and Muslim devotees.

He always believed that one should be kind, stay patient, and trust that every action has its destined consequence. His simple yet meaningful words offer valuable lessons. Here are some timeless Sai Baba quotes and teachings on love, patience and karma that are worth remembering.

Sai Baba Quotes On Love 1. "What is true Love? Pure, unselfish Love towards all living beings, considered as embodiments of the Divine, with no expectation of reward, is true Love."

2. "Love does not seek anything in return. Love knows only to give, not to receive. Such Love is free from fear. These are the basic features of true Love."

3. "That which does not change is only one -- it is Love. All relationships come and go - all are passing clouds. Only one thing is permanent, and this is Divine Love. "

4. "Love is of two kinds: natural love expects something in return. Divine Love expresses itself in loving service without expectation of any return."

5. "Love alone equals Love. Love is the result of Love. Love is the taste of Love. Love makes no differences or distinctions between 'mine' and 'thine.' It is extremely selfless."

6. "Life itself is Love. They are not two, but one. Love is the very nature of life, as burning is the nature of fire, or wetness of water, or sweetness of sugar. Love is the fruit of life."

7. "Only the Love that is unchanging and shines brightly always in the heart is true Love. It is unaffected by joy or sorrow, praise or blame."

8. "Love as thought is Truth. Love as action is Righteousness. Love as feeling is Peace. Love as understanding is Non-violence. Love is the common denominator."

9. "Expansion is Life. Expansion is the essence of Love. Love is every urging and surging for expression and enlargement. Love is God. Live in Love."

10. "God is Love -- Full of Love, the Embodiment of Love, the Splendour of Love. God is where Love is -- Love expressed as sympathy, charity, reverence, affection, sacrifice."

11. "Prema (Divine Love) is God, God is Prema. Prema has no trace of selfishness; it is not bound by motives. Prema is the crucial support, for it is the very breath, the sole purpose of life."

12. "Where exactly does God reside? God is everywhere in all beings. Really speaking, God is Love, and Love pervades everywhere. There is no being without a trace of Love."

13. "Like the glow of the flame in a fire, like the rays of the sun, like waves in the ocean, Divine Love is the basic quality of a true human being."

14. "Love is present equally in all human beings as the one effulgent Divine quality. This Love may be expressed in different ways, but its nature is the same."

15. "God is Love dwelling in your hearts; so the Kingdom of heaven is within you. When you realise this truth, your life will sing the music of Love."

16. "What is religion? It is Love. When one practices his religion with faith, there can be no hatred in the world, for all religions are built on Universal Love. "

17. "Love all religions. Forms of worshipping God differ, for they are shaped by time and place, but Love is the basic content of all the forms."

18. "Love alone can reveal the Divinity latent in all. Love is God. Live in Love. Love! Love! Become what you truly are -- the embodiment of Love"

19. "Love towards God must be witnessed by Love towards man, for man is the visible manifestation of God. Love is in all. Love is of all. Love is all."

20. "By means of Love, one can approach God and stay in His Presence, for God is Love. When one lives in Love, he is living in God."

Shirdi Sai Baba, also known as Sai Baba of Shirdi, is one of the most famous spiritual masters (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Sadhguru Quotes On Lord Shiva: 31+ Powerful Teachings On Life, Spirituality And Inner Transformation Sai Baba Quotes On Karma 1. "You receive what you sow. You receive what you give."

2. "If you’re going to do anything, do it completely or don’t do it at all."

3. "Never use poisonous language against others, since words can do more permanent damage than even arrows can."

4. "Those who are aware of themselves are the wise ones."

5. "Learn to act on what you say"

6. "Always keep in mind, my child, that every person that enters your life has some kind of connection with you." 7. "Listen to my directions, and proceed with caution… I am unable to appear before you in human form to guide you… In order to train you, I will be employing a variety of formats… You have a responsibility to comprehend their instructions."

8. “You don’t need to do anything other than look towards me; doing so will help reduce your karmas… Looking continually towards me will… Continue to meet your gaze with mine."

9. "Be modest if you are rich. When plants yield fruit, they bow."

10. "Spend money on charity; be generous and generous without going overboard."

11. "Carry on with your daily tasks with joy, but never forget God."

12. "Life’s pricks should not be fought."

13. "Treat each creature that comes to you, human or otherwise, with respect."

14. "Do not get fixated with the value of money."

15. "Look for the divine in others."

16. "Don’t yell at them or be angry; instead, put up with their concerns."

17. "Give food to those who are hungry, drink to those who are thirsty, and clothing to those who are naked. God will be happy then."

18. "God isn’t all that far away. He is neither in the heavens above nor in the depths of hell. He is constantly close by."

19. Anyone who is enraged with another wounds me to the bone."

20. "If you can’t listen to abusive words from others, simply utter a simple word or two, or leave."

What do we gain from the good fortune of others? Let us rejoice with them or aspire to be like them."

Sai Baba Quotes On Patience And Faith 1. "Saburi (patience) transports you to your destination.'

2. "Patience isn’t about being able to wait; it’s how you respond while waiting."

3. "Patience is the capacity to keep going while waiting, rather than the ability to wait."

4. "The six Sastras and the four sadhanas are optional. It’s enough to have entire faith in your guru."

Right now, the most important thing you can do is to remain patient while things are working out for you. This is the most effective action you can do."

5. "One who never loses patience when praying and learns to wait in the process of praying is blessed. Because my timing is always spot on"

6. "There is a barrier between oneself and others, as well as between you and me. Take down this barrier!

7. "If you continue to have patience and faith, then your request will be granted.”

8. "Care about God as an act of worship, and watch while he transforms your challenges into opportunities."

9. "I will never ignore you and will always look out for your safety.”

10. "Faith is recognising that something is impossible yet at the same time being certain that BABA will not let you down."

11. "Whoever repeats my name gets my attention."

12. “Give me complete control of the situation, and then tell me how it turns out."

13. "Why are you letting your anxiety get the best of you when you already know that your said blessings will follow you wherever you go? Have you completely lost trust in me?"

14. "I will see to it that all of the details about your visit to Shirdi are taken care of… You are going to be astonished.”

15. “Have faith in me, and I will make sure that your petition is heard.”

16. “Relax… I am now in charge of resolving your issues."

17. “I will make the arrangements so that they are in your favour. Put your trust in what I have to say.”

18. “Now look at what I Am Giving You… You may anticipate receiving MORE than you expected.

19. “Sai can smooth over the rough spots in your life.”

20. “I will instruct you and teach you in the way that you should go: I will consult you with my eye upon you,” says the Lord. ”

"Whoever repeats my name gets my attention."- Sai Baba (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 20 Inspiring Jaya Kishori Quotes That Every Young Mind Should Read These teachings of Sai Baba teach devotees that faith, karma and love are important. FAQs 1. Who was Shirdi Sai Baba? Shirdi Sai Baba, also known as Sai Baba of Shirdi, is one of the most famous spiritual masters who is revered for his timeless wisdom. His teachings transcend religious boundaries and offer practical lessons that continue to guide millions on a journey of faith, love, and selflessness.

2. What are the most important teachings of Shirdi Sai Baba? Sai Baba's most important teachings are Shraddha (faith) and Saburi (patience).