Skanda Sashti August 2025: In South India, Lord Skanda or Murugan is worshipped as the beloved son of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. While Lord Murugan is regarded as the elder brother of Lord Ganesha in North India, he is worshipped as the younger brother of Ganpati in the South. It is highly auspicious to worship Lord Murugan on the Sashti tithi of Shukla Paksha during every Hindu lunar month. The devotees of Lord Skanda observe a fast on Shukla Paksha Sashti. It is believed that the best time to observe the Skanda Sashti Vratam is when Sashti Tithi and Panchami Tithi happen at the same time. The Skanda Sashti August 2025 date falls on 28th August 2025, Thursday.

Check out all the significant information regarding the date, timings, significance and rituals of Skanda Sashti in August 2025 below: Skanda Sashti August 2025: Date And Time - Skanda Sashti August 2025 Date: 28th August 2025, Thursday - Sashti Tithi Begins: 05:56 PM, 28th August 2025 - Sashti Tithi Ends: 08:21 PM, 29th August 2025 Skanda Sashti August 2025: Significance The story of Lord Kartikeyan or Murugan’s birth is closely tied to his triumph over the demon Surapadman. According to a legend, Surapadman and his brothers caused destruction across the world and only Lord Shiva had the power to stop them. However, Lord Shiva was in deep meditation, so the gods sent Manmata, the God of Love, to get his attention. Shiva's third eye then released six sparks, which became six holy children in the Saravana River. These children merged into one, becoming Kartikeyan, who received strength and a spear named Vel from Mother Parvati.

ALSO READ: Why You Should Not Keep More Than One Photo Or Idol Of Lord Ganesha At Home? Vastu Shastra Explains Skanda Sashti is celebrated during every Hindu lunar month on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha. (Image Source: Canva) Lord Murugan became a philosopher and warrior, fighting Surapadman and his brothers. He defeated Surapadman’s brothers and on Sashti day, defeated the demon himself. Legend says that Surapadman was turned into a peacock, which became Kartikeyan's vehicle. The Skanda Shasti festival celebrates the victory of good over evil. Those who believe observe a six-day fast, ending on Soorasamharam day. The day after Soorasamharam is celebrated as Tiru Kalyanam or Subramanya Shashti.

Skanda Sashti August 2025: Rituals Devotees observe Skanda Shashti with devotion by fasting for six days and avoiding tamasic food items like onion, garlic, meat and alcohol, opting to eat fresh fruits instead. To worship Lord Skanda, they install his idol and bathe the deity with holy water or milk. Additionally, deepam, camphor and incense are lit. The devotees also adorn the idol of Lord Murugan with new clothes and jewellery and offer food or sweets as prasadam.