Third Sawan Somwar 2026: In North India, the holy month of Sawan has begun. The third Sawan Somwar fast will be observed on 17th August, 2026. During this time, devotees visit the Lord Shiva temple and perform abhishekam, offering bel patra, dhatura, and flowers. However, there are a few things that they should avoid during the worship of Lord Shiva.

The Third Sawan Somwar is also extra special because it coincides with Nag Panchami. Therefore, Lord Shiva temples are expected to be crowded from morning until evening. On this day, worshipping Lord Shiva along with the serpent God will provide relief to devotees suffering from the effects of Kaal Sarp Dosha.

7 Mistakes To Avoid While Worshipping Lord Shiva Avoid pouring water from a great height Many devotees pour water on the Shivling from a great height and at a very fast pace. They believe that by doing so, they are enhancing their puja. However, jalabhishekam should be done with a calm and peaceful mind. The purpose is not merely to perform an anointment but to calm anger, ego and restlessness within. A small amount of water offered to the Shivling is also enough because Lord Shiva notices the intention and sincerity behind your prayers.

Many devotees pour water on the Shivling from a great height and at a very fast pace (Image: Facebook/lordshiva) Offering Milk and leaving without cleaning the Shivling with water Many devotees on Sawan Somwar perform abhishekam of the Shivling with milk, yoghurt, or honey. The offering is considered highly auspicious during Lord Shiva worship; however, the problem arises when, after performing abhishekam, devotees forget to clean the Shivling with water. If milk and honey remain on the Shivling for a long time can cause harm to the lingam. So, always make sure to clean the Shivling with water at the end of the abhishekam.

Never offer broken belpatra to Lord Shiva Bel leaves are considered very dear to Lord Shiva because, according to legends, bel leaves are made from the sweat of Goddess Parvati. Its three trifoliate leaves are often associated with Lord Shiva's three eyes and the three gunas-sattva, rajas and tamas.

So when offering bel patra to Lord Shiva, devotees should always keep in mind that the leaf should not be torn, broken or dirty. Never offer Tulsi and Ketaki flowers Many devotees think that every flower or plant leaf offered to Lord Shiva is auspicious. However, according to Hindu scriptures, ketaki flower and tulsi leaves, though being sacred, should never be offered to Lord Shiva. According to legends, the ketaki flower was cursed by Lord Shiva because it lied to him, and on the other hand, tulsi in her previous life was the wife of the demon Jalandhar, who was killed by Lord Shiva. So, for this reason, she refused to have Lord Shiva worshipped with any part that belongs to her.

Never stand between Shivling and Nandi In Lord Shiva temples, you will always find the statue of Nandi placed in front of Lord Shiva. Nandi is the most beloved devotee, vehicle and gatekeeper of Lord Shiva. It is said that passing between Nandi and the Shivalinga or standing there for long periods is considered inappropriate.

Instead, devotees should first bow to Nandi and then stand aside and worship Lord Shiva. ALSO READ: Bel Patra Vs Dhatura: Which Is More Auspicious To Offer Lord Shiva In Sawan? Leaving Puja Materials, Plastic And Flowers In The Temple Lord Shiva is considered the god of nature. Therefore, leaving puja materials, plastic bottles or flowers in the temple is considered inauspicious and contrary to the essence of worship. Don't forget to worship the serpent god. As the third Sawan Somwar is coinciding with Nag Panchami, devotees should not forget to worship the serpent god on this day and offer him milk and kheer. Doing so can provide relief from fears and troubles.

As the third Sawan Somwar is coinciding with Nag Panchami, devotees should not forget to worship the serpent god (Image: Facebook/lordshiva) ALSO READ: Why Is Lord Shiva Worshipped In The Form Of Shivling? Know The Ancient Story These are a few things that a devotee needs to keep in mind while worshipping Lord Shiva.