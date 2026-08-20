According to Vastu Shastra, keeping certain things near your main entrance can block the positive energy from entering your home. The main door of your house connects your home to the outer world. People mostly focus on what they can add to make their home's entrance look beautiful, and by doing this, they disturb the Vastu energy of the house. So, to avoid this, never place the following seven things near your main entrance.

Things You Should Avoid Keeping Near Your Main Door 1. Dustbin According to Vastu, placing a dustbin near your main door invites negative energy into your home. The dustbin contains waste, which is believed to attract negativity and create a stressful environment.

According to Vastu, placing a dustbin near your main door invites negative energy (Image: Pexels) 2. Shoes Rack In many Indian households, you will find shoes placed outside the main door. However, according to Vastu, shoes should never be placed there since they carry both positive and negative energy of all the places they have been to

Placing this energy near your main door is believed to block the positive energy. Instead, it is advised to build a proper shoe rack and place it in a corner. 3. Mirror Facing the Entrance According to Vastu, placing a mirror facing your entrance may look appealing; however, the positive energy entering your home bounces back. Instead, place the mirrors in the living room or hallway so they reflect light around the room and create a harmonious environment.

4. Damaged or Broken Items According to Vastu, damaged or broken items placed at the main door of your house are a cosmic red flag signalling that your home is welcoming negative energy. These broken items are also believed to hinder the flow of wealth and good fortune.

5. Thorny Plants Thorny plants may look aesthetically appealing, but placing them outside your main entrance is believed to invite negative energy, block financial growth and create conflicts in relationships. The thorns of these plants symbolise sorrow and hardship. Instead, it is advised to place these thorny plants on your work desk.

6. Broom Storing brooms, mops, or cleaning supplies near your main door might seem convenient, but according to Vastu, these cleaning tools are designed to collect dirt and negative energy. Keeping them by your home’s entrance is believed to invite negativity and challenges to your home. Keep these cleaning items in a closed cabinet or utility room, where they can't be seen.

7. Rusted Lock Never use a rusted lock for your main door. According to Vastu principles, these rusted locks are believed to block prosperity and growth. Always use a new, fully functional lock on the main gate. Never use a rusted lock for your main door (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 5 Things You Should Never Keep In Your Bedroom According To Vastu Keeping these things away from your main entrance can bring opportunity, positivity, prosperity and abundance in the household.